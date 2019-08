Casey Key House

In this playful treehouse-style bedroom, custom arched windows surround the room and meet the wooden ceiling. Elements of wood and modern architecture draw the sound of rustling leaves and midday breeze into this cozy treetop retreat.

Architect: Jerry Sparkman; Architecture Firm: Sweet Sparkman Architects; Location: Casey Key, FL

# marvin # windows # doors # indoor # outdoor # transition # caseykeys # FL