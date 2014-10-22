The second story has two rooms and a bathroom. Storey uses the room overlooking the street as his architecture studio, and the quiet back room as a bedroom. Its small balcony is the height of the avocado tree canopy, giving him the sense that he sleeps in a tree.

The wallpaper is the architect’s own design. “The wallpaper is called Torn and Confused,” he says. “It was originally designed to look like it was torn from the wall, exposing another layer of wallpaper underneath. I love the irony of using it on a new house.”