The Louis Vuitton Japan Group’s headquarters in Osaka is a complex building comprised of boutiques and offices. The structure references a ‘luminous box of stone’ placed amid the bustle downtown Osaka. External walls fabricated from of onyx plates from Pakistan sliced down to 4 mm thick and sandwiched between glass plates seem to glow at night. In order to provide outside views to office rooms, panels made of PET film sheet with onyx-like pattern print sandwiched between glass plates were mixed with onyx walls at a proportion of 2 to 1 respectively.