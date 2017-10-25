This office building was renovated in rigid-frame RC structure to strengthen its earthquake resistance by using carbon fiber, and transform the interior into a museum called Fab Labo, a space to display the technology of Komatsu Seiren, the client company. Drawing inspiration from a technique of braiding ropes indigenous to this part of Japan, the fiber rod is said to be ten times stronger than iron, and is the very first time that this material was used as a means of reinforcement against earthquakes. The potential of this light and soft fiber is explored inside the building as well. There is a lighting duct in fiber and on the rooftop, an experimental greening is being conducted using porous ceramic panels (called Greenbiz), which was generated from the process of producing fiber.