After being damaged by a fire, architect Stephen Moser had the opportunity to design a major renovation of a home in Southern New York using the existing footprint. The renovation included an atrium over the main staircase, which features a custom stainless steel railing designed by Moser and manufactured by the homeowners’ son-in-law, who owns a local fabrication shop. The self-supporting steel rod system and Sonneman Bubbles Light pendant light nicely contrast with the surrounding woodwork.