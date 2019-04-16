Udechuku and Smith stand in front of their neoclassical townhouse in Brussels. They met at law school in Australia (Smith is Australian, Udechuku is British) and together discovered their love of design while furnishing their homes over the years—in Australia, in London, in San Francisco, and later in Luxembourg. Today, clients come to them "for the breadth of our design knowledge, relentless pursuit of perfection for each client, and for our ability to research and source rare and unusual pieces," says Udechuku.