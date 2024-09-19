The entry leads to the large great room, which boasts a 15-foot-tall "window wall" that offers panoramic views of the surrounding wetlands and the pool below. "Where the lower level’s views draw you outside to the pool, the main floor is more about the long views," says architect Tommy Everson. "The windows and doors subtly frame views of the landscape and beyond into the wilderness. When the light is just right outside, you can see a reflection of the house mirrored in the pool from the backyard."