Situated in the heart of the beautiful village of Coldingham, on the East coast of the Scottish Borders. Whether you prefer the blue flag beach at Coldingham bay, the marine reserve at St Abbs, a tasty fish and chips or a pint or two at the village pub, all are just a few minutes walk from the Rambleshack. The Rambleshack is a beautifully designed garden pod built using locally sourced sustainable larch. It sits in the walled garden of owners Katie and Richard on its own personal decked area and seating area, a hot outside shower for washing off the beach and a gas BBQ for when the sun shines.