On the market for $2,350,000, this ultra-contemporary beach house was designed by award-winning architects Nicolas Tye and local firm John Doak Architecture. With clean, modern lines and bold architectural angles, the home won the Governor’s Award 2015 for Design and Construction Excellence in the Cayman Islands. Ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the 8,000-square-foot property features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and doors, glassed-in balconies off the bedrooms and three rooftop terraces with dramatic overhangs maximizing shade. Outside there is an L-shaped lap pool, garden and hammock adorned private beach.