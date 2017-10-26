CoCo (Minneapolis, United States)

A 20,000 square-foot hub for entrepreneurship and enterprise in downtown Minneapolis, CoCo gives new energy to a potent symbol of the old economy. It's a renovated grain exchange and trading floor, down to the Twitter messages and music playlists flashing across the repurposed trading board. Co-founder Kyle Coolbroth said the then-vacant space’s palladian windows and classic Doric columns spoke to him at first glance, so he and his colleagues purchased it and engineered an environment for collaboration, with interaction zones and a coffee bar situated to encourage serendipitous interaction when workers aren’t focused or hunkered down or meeting in private campsites set up on the open floor. The renovation by MacDonald & Mack Architects won a heritage award from the AIA Minneapolis chapter.