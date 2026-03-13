Zaha Hadid Architects Could Soon Be Renamed—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- A London appeals court ruled in favor of Zaha Hadid Architects in its dispute with the Zaha Hadid Foundation. The decision allows the architecture firm to end a licensing agreement, made before the late architect’s death, that required it to pay a six percent royalty to the Foundation in order to use her name. Here’s what the decision means for both the firm and the foundation. (Wallpaper)
Former top real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander, along with their brother, Alon, a security executive, were just found guilty by a jury in Manhattan of running a horrific, decades-long sex trafficking operation. The Alexanders, who once routinely closed multimillion-dollar luxury real estate deals, could now face life in prison when they are sentenced in August. (The New York Times)
Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, appeared very sleepy and repeatedly said "I don’t recall" while testifying in an L.A. trial over allegedly unpaid contractor Tony Saxon’s work on his controversial Tadao Ando Malibu mansion renovation, per Variety. Now, he’s been ordered to pay Saxon $140,000, plus attorney fees, for medical bills and past pain and suffering. (Rolling Stone)
As buying a home in the U.S. gets increasingly expensive, more cities and nonprofits are expanding home-buying assistance programs to include middle-income households. In San Francisco, for instance, even buyers making over $218,200 a year can apply for down payment assistance from the city. (The Washington Post)
Victoria MacKenzie-Childs, who cofounded the whimsical home decor brand MacKenzie-Childs with her husband, Richard MacKenzie-Childs, has died at 77. Here’s how the designer lost the company she built during financial struggles in the early 2000s, and later reinvented her creative life while living and working aboard Yankee Ferry, an Ellis Island boat that the couple converted into a studio. (People)
Top photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
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