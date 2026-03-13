Zaha Hadid Architects Could Soon Be Renamed—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

As buying a home in the U.S. gets increasingly expensive, more cities and nonprofits are expanding home-buying assistance programs to include middle-income households. In San Francisco, for instance, even buyers making over $218,200 a year can apply for down payment assistance from the city. ( The Washington Post )

Victoria MacKenzie-Childs, who cofounded the whimsical home decor brand MacKenzie-Childs with her husband, Richard MacKenzie-Childs, has died at 77. Here’s how the designer lost the company she built during financial struggles in the early 2000s, and later reinvented her creative life while living and working aboard Yankee Ferry, an Ellis Island boat that the couple converted into a studio. (People)