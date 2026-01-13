The Best Thing for Your Child Is Cheap and Easy

In June of last year, as my daughter was starting to dabble with the concept of walking, I spotted a plastic activity walker sitting on the street a block from our house. I took it home, wiped it down with disinfectant, and placed it in front of her; immediately taken with the beeps and boops the object makes, she delighted in being propped up to stand with it, eventually graduating to getting herself up and moving with it on her own. That is until, at the prompting of our pediatrician, who mentioned that sometimes children get reliant on them, my partner and I took it away, and she swiftly started walking entirely unassisted, a moment as simply joyous as we get in this life.

Until I saw the walker, it had not dawned on me to buy her one. I’m not a minimalist—I love stuff and have a difficult time parting with it—but I do try to be thoughtful about what I buy. As soon as I became pregnant, however, I felt the pressure of what stuff I would purchase for her begin to surround me. A well-meaning friend sent me her deeply researched registry, which immediately overwhelmed me. I imagined her sitting alone, texting and scouring the web for answers about which car seat to buy. I opened her very nice email once and immediately shut it. She wasn’t alone in this instinct; the number of friends who volunteered the knowledge they had gathered in this arena surprised me—this was something I wanted to spend as little time on as possible, and yet all these smart people had spent energy shopping for things that had about as short a shelf life as something can have. I immediately passed the task of putting together our brief registry to my partner, with minimal input from me and with the stated goal of as little waste—in all meaning of that word—as possible.

Like many would-be parents, I was developing the beginnings of a belief system: She will largely get whatever is cheapest and easiest—and as little of it as possible—but that does not mean bought from Amazon for $11 and delivered to my door the same day. That means hand-me-down onesies, an Ikea bed via Facebook Marketplace, samples of products that make sense to try out for my job here at Dwell, books and toys from family and friends, and the occasional special item I just have to have for her. Her first belongings would not be "the best" thing that I had spent minutes or hours or days researching. The stroller would be the best because of how little of my precious time and money I had spent on it. (We went with the one our friends already had an attachment to and passed down to us.)