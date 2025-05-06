Even the Underside of This Swedish Home Is Finished in Wood

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Markus Linderoth / @markuslinderoth

From the Architect: "Nestled among the undulating pine-covered hills in Yngsjö, by the shores of the Baltic Sea, stands a summer retreat designed for a family of four.



"Comprising a singular volume oriented in a north-south direction, the house features a recessed section in its central part, facing west and hosting a sheltered terrace that basks in evening sun. The southern section, encompassing the entrance, kitchen, and communal areas, connects to the ground with a fluid transition to the surrounding environment. Meanwhile, the northern half, housing more private spaces, hovers above the terrain on slender pillars, establishing a direct connection with the treetops through expansive bedroom windows.