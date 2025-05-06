Even the Underside of This Swedish Home Is Finished in Wood

SubscribeSign In
Perched on pillars, the hovering coastal retreat is wrapped in larch.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Yngsjö, Sweden

Architect: Johan Sundberg Arkitektur / @johansundbergarkitektur

Footprint: 1,500 square feet

Builder: Treano Bygg AB

Structural Engineer: SG Svensson AB

Landscape Design: Ulrika Sommar Trädgärdsdesign

Cabinetry Design: Möbelsnickare Kasper Thulin

Photographer: Markus Linderoth / @markuslinderoth

From the Architect: "Nestled among the undulating pine-covered hills in Yngsjö, by the shores of the Baltic Sea, stands a summer retreat designed for a family of four.

"Comprising a singular volume oriented in a north-south direction, the house features a recessed section in its central part, facing west and hosting a sheltered terrace that basks in evening sun. The southern section, encompassing the entrance, kitchen, and communal areas, connects to the ground with a fluid transition to the surrounding environment. Meanwhile, the northern half, housing more private spaces, hovers above the terrain on slender pillars, establishing a direct connection with the treetops through expansive bedroom windows.

"The home is clad in larch panels rhythmically interrupted by vertical pilasters. The floating structure’s underside is concealed with triple-layered larch panels. Inside, the rooms are grounded by oak floors, trimmings, doors, and bespoke carpentry. The interior ceiling and its overhanging sections boast a unified, slender-profile larch surface, which has a calming and sound-absorbing effect throughout the entirety of the house."

