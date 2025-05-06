Even the Underside of This Swedish Home Is Finished in Wood
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Yngsjö, Sweden
Architect: Johan Sundberg Arkitektur / @johansundbergarkitektur
Footprint: 1,500 square feet
Builder: Treano Bygg AB
Structural Engineer: SG Svensson AB
Landscape Design: Ulrika Sommar Trädgärdsdesign
Cabinetry Design: Möbelsnickare Kasper Thulin
Photographer: Markus Linderoth / @markuslinderoth
From the Architect: "Nestled among the undulating pine-covered hills in Yngsjö, by the shores of the Baltic Sea, stands a summer retreat designed for a family of four.
"Comprising a singular volume oriented in a north-south direction, the house features a recessed section in its central part, facing west and hosting a sheltered terrace that basks in evening sun. The southern section, encompassing the entrance, kitchen, and communal areas, connects to the ground with a fluid transition to the surrounding environment. Meanwhile, the northern half, housing more private spaces, hovers above the terrain on slender pillars, establishing a direct connection with the treetops through expansive bedroom windows.
"The home is clad in larch panels rhythmically interrupted by vertical pilasters. The floating structure’s underside is concealed with triple-layered larch panels. Inside, the rooms are grounded by oak floors, trimmings, doors, and bespoke carpentry. The interior ceiling and its overhanging sections boast a unified, slender-profile larch surface, which has a calming and sound-absorbing effect throughout the entirety of the house."
Published
TopicsHome ToursEuropean Homes
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.