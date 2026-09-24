This Backyard Home Builder Wants to Help Keep Families Close With a €100K Prefab

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! As part of a large family, Cormac Carville understands the importance of having somewhere to get away—he grew up with seven siblings, and has four kids of his own. When he and his brother, Ciarán, founded Yardbox in 2020 with their father, William, who has since died, the idea was to create hideaways that still provided connection. "We were initially designing and building high-quality garden rooms in Northern Ireland using off-site and prefabricated construction methods," he says. But as Yardbox’s business grew, so did the demand for alternatives beyond the traditional housing market. Last month, the company launched Bothán, a prefabricated, one-bedroom unit that still fits within the brothers’ core philosophy. "We wanted to create a smaller home that could help families stay close, whether it’s for a parent, an adult child, or someone looking for a more attainable route to independent living," Cormac says.

Read on to learn more about how this roughly 484-square-foot prefab is designed to keep families together.

Northern Ireland company Yardbox designed a prefab called Bothán, which means "small hut," to provide another means of housing for the region.

Tell us a little more about your studio. Prefab has really been part of Yardbox from the beginning, since we were using off-site and prefabricated construction methods for our modular spaces. That experience gave us a strong understanding of the benefits of prefab: building in a controlled environment, reducing time on-site, improving quality control, and creating more certainty around cost. Bothán was the natural next step, because it takes everything we had learned through Yardbox and applies it to a fully considered small home.

Across Ireland, many people have effectively been locked out of the traditional housing market because of affordability, lack of supply, and the difficulty of building conventionally. Simultaneously, changes to Irish planning rules around ancillary accommodation have created an opportunity to rethink how families use the space they already have. The name Bothán means small hut or "little dwelling" in Irish, and that felt right for what we were creating: a compact, considered prefabricated home designed to sit naturally within the Irish landscape.

"The idea was shaped by what we were seeing around us," says Yardbox cofounder Cormac Carville, referring to shifting housing needs in Northern Ireland, Ireland, and England. The Bothán model is a one-bedroom home, complete with a living room and kitchen.

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What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? Our first Bothán is still the most exciting. We built it as a full-scale demonstration home at Yardbox headquarters in County Down, which gave us the freedom to refine the architecture, materials, construction method, and interior layout before bringing it to market. It has an open-plan kitchen and living space, separate double-bedroom and bathroom, vaulted ceilings, and large areas of glazing that connect the interior with the landscape. We didn’t want Bothán to feel compromised because of its size. We wanted every square meter to have a purpose and to provide everything someone needs to live comfortably.

How much does a unit cost? Our 484-square-foot Bothán is priced from approximately £85,000 in the U.K., or roughly €100,000 in Ireland (approximately $113,000 USD), depending on specification and project requirements. The key context is that Bothán is supplied as a highly finished home rather than a structural shell. The standard specification includes the insulated building envelope, windows, doors, internal finishes, electrical installation, bathroom, kitchen, delivery, and installation. Foundations, drainage, utility connections, and more significant site works are assessed separately because every site is different.

Floor-to-ceiling aluminum glazing makes the home feel more expansive, and connects a unit with its setting. Cormac and Ciarán envision these homes on multigenerational lots.

What qualities make your prefab designs stand apart from others? We approached Bothán as a piece of residential architecture first and a prefab product second. We didn’t want the construction method to dictate how the building looked or felt. The design takes cues from traditional Irish rural architecture, with a strong pitched form, vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and a restrained palette of timber and dark metal finishes. We also offer two routes. You can choose either a fully modular construction or a panelized prefabrication. Where access allows, Bothán can be delivered as a highly complete modular unit. But many customers have restricted access to rear gardens or existing residential properties, where craning in a full module simply isn’t practical. Our panelized system lets us prefabricate the main structural components off-site, transport them through tighter access points, and assemble the home efficiently on site. That flexibility is important to us.

A full kitchen includes enough room for dining and overhead storage. The flooring is engineered lumber.

Where do you build? Bothán is currently manufactured by Yardbox in Northern Ireland, with our main focus on Ireland and the United Kingdom. Depending on the site, it can be delivered as either a fully modular or panelized system. International expansion is very much part of the plan. In the near future, we intend to offer Bothán as a licensed product with the right manufacturing and delivery partners in North America. That would allow the design and construction system to be produced locally rather than shipping completed buildings over long distances. We see that as the best way to scale internationally while protecting the design, build quality, and customer experience.

Warm oak veneer was chosen for the kitchen cabinetry, and is paired with quartz countertops.

The bedroom is down the hall from the kitchen and living room.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Speed is one of the major advantages, but predictability is probably even more important. Once the specification is agreed, manufacturing can take place while site preparation and foundation works are happening, so activities that would normally be sequential can overlap. Our target manufacturing period from placement of order is typically around 10–16 weeks, depending on specification, production capacity, and whether the project is modular or panelized. A fully modular Bothán can require very little on-site work once the foundations and services are ready. A panelized build involves more site assembly but is still far more controlled than a conventional build. For clients, that means fewer weather delays, better quality control, and much clearer visibility over the program and cost.

Tall ceilings make the bedroom feel more spacious.

What aspects of an install do you manage? We aim to give clients one point of responsibility for as much of the process as possible. Yardbox manages the manufacture, transport, and installation of the Bothán, whether it is modular or panelized. We can also coordinate foundations or ground screws and work with local contractors on site preparation, drainage and utility connections. Planning requirements vary by location, so these are assessed project by project. Where needed, we work alongside the client’s architect, engineer, or planning consultant and provide the technical information required.

Ireland is especially interesting at the moment because recent changes to planning exemptions for certain ancillary accommodations are opening up possibilities for families to create additional homes within existing residential properties. For people who already have access to family land or garden space but have struggled to enter the housing market, that can be significant.

A walk-in shower with a glass partition keeps the bathroom feel open and airy.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? We try to strike the right balance between customization and standardization. The core architecture and structural system remain relatively consistent, which helps us maintain quality, control cost, and manufacture efficiently. Within that framework, clients can personalize kitchen finishes, cabinetry, flooring, bathroom finishes, fixtures, internal colors, lighting, and selected electrical options. There is also some flexibility around internal layouts and window and door configurations, depending on the site. We don’t want every Bothán to become a completely bespoke house, because that would remove many of the benefits of prefabrication. Instead, the idea is to provide a carefully designed base product with enough flexibility to respond to different families, sites, and ways of living.