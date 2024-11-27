You Can See What the $16M Yankee Candle Estate Looks Like—But What Does It Smell Like?
Location: 113 Juggler Meadow Road, Leverett, Massachusetts
Price: $16,900,000
Year Built: 1998
Footprint: 99,990 square feet (16 bedrooms, 13 full and 12 half baths)
Lot Size: 57.88 acres
From the Agent: "Juggler Meadow is a newly listed estate that represents a rare opportunity for the individual buyer seeking a remarkable legacy property or the corporate entity looking for a premier retreat or upscale function space. It features an astonishing amount of living space in eight structures, spread out over ~60 park-like acres in the heart of Western Massachusetts. There are a total of 16 bedrooms (five in the main house), along with a world-class, ~50,000-square-foot spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, a nine-hole golf course, a pool, an indoor water park, and a full-size auditorium. This exquisitely private, expansive compound offers every conceivable amenity and presents boundless opportunities for the discerning buyer."
113 Juggler Meadow Road in Leverett, Massachusetts, is currently listed for $16,900,000 by Johnny Hatem Jr. of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman.
