You Can See What the $16M Yankee Candle Estate Looks Like—But What Does It Smell Like?

Footprint: 99,990 square feet (16 bedrooms, 13 full and 12 half baths)

Lot Size: 57.88 acres

From the Agent: "Juggler Meadow is a newly listed estate that represents a rare opportunity for the individual buyer seeking a remarkable legacy property or the corporate entity looking for a premier retreat or upscale function space. It features an astonishing amount of living space in eight structures, spread out over ~60 park-like acres in the heart of Western Massachusetts. There are a total of 16 bedrooms (five in the main house), along with a world-class, ~50,000-square-foot spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, a nine-hole golf course, a pool, an indoor water park, and a full-size auditorium. This exquisitely private, expansive compound offers every conceivable amenity and presents boundless opportunities for the discerning buyer."