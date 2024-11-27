Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
You Can See What the $16M Yankee Candle Estate Looks Like—But What Does It Smell Like?

The sprawling 100,000-square-foot compound comes with 16 bedrooms, an indoor water park, an arcade, a bowling alley, a golf course, and the scent of success.
Text by
Location: 113 Juggler Meadow Road, Leverett, Massachusetts

Price: $16,900,000

Year Built: 1998

Footprint: 99,990 square feet (16 bedrooms, 13 full and 12 half baths)

Lot Size: 57.88 acres

From the Agent: "Juggler Meadow is a newly listed estate that represents a rare opportunity for the individual buyer seeking a remarkable legacy property or the corporate entity looking for a premier retreat or upscale function space. It features an astonishing amount of living space in eight structures, spread out over ~60 park-like acres in the heart of Western Massachusetts. There are a total of 16 bedrooms (five in the main house), along with a world-class, ~50,000-square-foot spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, a nine-hole golf course, a pool, an indoor water park, and a full-size auditorium. This exquisitely private, expansive compound offers every conceivable amenity and presents boundless opportunities for the discerning buyer."

Dubbed Juggler Meadow, the estate sits at the end of a long driveway that provides ample privacy.

The immense kitchen in the main residence is fitted with multiple islands, top-of-the-line appliances, and custom cabinetry.

A bright and airy oval office awaits on the upper level.

The estate is well equipped for entertaining with numerous amenities, including a three-lane bowling alley.

An expansive arcade comes with retro and modern games.

113 Juggler Meadow Road in Leverett, Massachusetts, is currently listed for $16,900,000 by Johnny Hatem Jr. of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman.

