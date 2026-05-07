How They Pulled It Off: Turning a WWII Bunker on the Cornwall Coast Into a Novel Rental

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. In 2020, plenty of us made unusual lockdown purchases: gym equipment, standing desks, pasta makers. For retired architect Nick Purchase and his partner, Tim Hubbard, it was an underground World War II bunker close to their home in Cornwall, which they bought with an ambitious vision: to turn the run-down concrete structure into a brutalist vacation rental, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The former communications bunker, which cost Purchase and Hubbard around £290,000 (or $330,00 USD), had been built in the 1940s and used to transmit secret messages to the U.S. during the war. Cut into the hillside and buried under grass, it was designed to blend into the rugged, windswept scenery of the Penwith peninsula along Cornwall’s west coast.

Retired architect Nick Purchase and his partner, Tim Hubbard, purchased a World War II bunker on the west coast of Cornwall to turn into a vacation rental.

"We bought it because we had a vision of how it could be restored," explains Hubbard, who is a garden writer and retired radio presenter. "We wanted it to be as authentic as possible as a World War II underground concrete building, yet also a comfortable 21st-century home." For Purchase, working with concrete was a first. "I love concrete. There’s a town in France, Royan, with a concrete cathedral. To be offered a building that’s already concrete and to convert it—keeping its authenticity— was a challenge that I was desperate to experience." But when the couple bought it, the bunker was a long way from being habitable, let alone being somewhere where people would want to spend their holidays. After almost half a century of disuse, the protective waterproof coating which had once covered the structure had started to degrade, allowing moisture inside. It was dark, being built underground, and wasn’t connected to water or electricity. In recent years, it had been used as a cattle store. Its previous owner had planned to convert it himself, securing planning permission, installing a septic tank, and raking out some of the straw and muck, but the rest would be up to Purchase and Hubbard. The question was: how do you turn a crumbling underground bunker into a comfortable, cozy holiday home?

Nick and Tim created three terraces, facing south, east and west. "You can always find somewhere to sit that’s sheltered," says Nick.

How they pulled it off: Turning a bunker into a home The ‘invisible’ work: Because a water supply and wastewater must be at least 165 feet apart, Purchase and Hubbard spent £20,000 buying adjacent land to drill a borehole for their own water supply. Electricity was also a "major job." They had to buy an easement to take power from an electricity pylon (£2,000), put it into a distribution box (£15,000), and dig six-foot-deep trenches for copper earth cabling to transport the electricity to the bunker (£20,000). To repair and reseal the fragile structure, the whole bunker was uncovered, stripped back, tanked with a cement-based waterproof coating, insulated and, once water and electrics were sorted, reburied. "You don’t see any of this," says Purchase. "It’s amazing how much time and money is spent trying to make it look as if you’ve done nothing."

To repair the structure and make sure it was watertight, the bunker had to be uncovered and stripped back.

The bitumen slurry which had previously covered the bunker had been degraded, so it had to be retanked to make it watertight.

Let there be light: When Purchase and Hubbard bought the bunker, it had two rough-hewn concrete entrances. They drilled two new openings for a total of four, one on each point of the compass, to provide light all day long. In the bedrooms, they installed windows into a light well. "It’s not like cutting through a breeze block," says Hubbard. "The bunker is made of reinforced Ministry of Defence–standard concrete, designed to withstand a bomb." Luckily, Purchase was able to source a specialist to cut the concrete, millimeter by millimeter, using diamond discs.

When Tim and Nick bought the bunker, it was derelict and had been used as a cattle store by its previous owner.

Keeping it real: In their pursuit of authenticity, the couple preserved original elements. They left traces of a zigzag-patterned blast wall on the ceiling and retained old ducting in the generator room, which is now a bathroom. A pair of eight-inch brass hinges from the original doors, each weighing more than two pounds, have been displayed as a memento of the building’s past. "It would have been easy to have made it a World War II museum with goggles and helmets on the wall," says Hubbard. "We’ve deliberately not gone down that road." Softening the military-grade concrete: Texture, says Hubbard, was key to softening the couple’s brutalist, floor-to-ceiling concrete interiors. The concrete itself was sandblasted, to clean and restore it, while the bedrooms were clad in timber to "make it a cozier environment in which to sleep." Carefully chosen furnishings have also played a big role. "The ’70s Ligne Roset sofa is leather, so that gives a softness. It’s amplified by the cow skin rug on the floor. There are soft, woolen blankets, mohair throws, plants. There aren’t curtains, but the planking on the shutters gives an interesting different texture," says Hubbard. "When you go in, it doesn’t feel like a hard space because of the concrete. It feels luxurious."

Nick and Tim wanted to create a sense of luxury with a selection of carefully curated designer furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo sofa and a B&B Italia dining table and chairs, with Artemide lighting overhead. The coffee table was handmade from a crate that was found on-site.

An opening in one of the walls brings light into the living space.

The home’s two bedrooms are clad in timber, chosen by Nick and Tim to create a cozier feel.

Careful planting: Outside, Purchase and Hubbard built three terraces, facing south, east, and west. They planted "literally hundreds" of native trees, shrubs, and hedging—blackthorn, hawthorn, wild rose, hazel, willow, gorse—to create privacy and shelter from the coastal winds. They installed a wood-fired soaking tub in the highest corner of the land, to enjoy the views. "It’s not a manicured garden. It’s a piece of the Penwith landscape," says Hubbard. "Being there is fantastic."

One of the openings has a gravel patio.

Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.

Once used to transmit messages to the U.S. during World War II, the bunker is now a holiday rental tucked into the Cornwall landscape.