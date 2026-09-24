Just North of NYC, This $1.7M Cabin Is Not Your Average A-Frame
Location: 1750 Baptist Church Road, Yorktown Heights, New York
Price: $1,700,000
Year Built: 1966
Footprint: 4,976 square feet (4 beds, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 6.74 acres
From the Agent: "Affectionately known as the Woods Home, this 1966 contemporary sits on 6.74 acres in Yorktown Heights, with gracious lawns, a sylvan pool, a woodland pond, and gardens surrounding the house. Built into a landscape of rock outcroppings, the home is defined by soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
Nearly every room connects directly to the outdoors through terraces, decks, or second-floor balconies—several with reservoir views in winter. Garden paths wind through the property past sculptures and specimen plantings. Located in Westchester County’s Huntersville neighborhood, the property is convenient to New York City by car or train."
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1750 Baptist Church Road in Yorktown Heights, New York, is currently listed for $1,700,000 by Douglas Dill with Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International.
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TopicsReal Estate
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