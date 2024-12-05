These $5.9K Cedar Hot Tubs Let You Soak in the Views

Now more than ever, we’re looking to our homes to provide a sense of comfort and calm—and the design industry is booming with products and plans that prioritize communal experiences and wide-open natural spaces. A chic cedar hot tub is at the top of our wishlist as a stylish way to immerse yourself in the natural world, bringing the old-fashioned soak to the modern era. Normally, purchasing a traditional hot tub comes with its fair share of concerns—cleanliness, maintenance, and leaks, just to name a few. AlumiTubs has considered all these issues and more when creating their selection of hybrid, electric, and wood-fired cedar hot tubs, which infuse a sense of nostalgia into the time-honored practice. By replacing the intrusive hum of a motor with the calming crackling of fire, AlumiTubs make a simpler soaking experience accessible to all. Plus, their signature round profile facilitates a mood of gathering and makes it easy to roll into place and take in the views from any angle.

At this property in Gibsons, British Columbia, AlumiTubs’ western red cedar profile complements the natural material of a nearby pergola, allowing for an effortless cohesiveness that connects the two outdoor spaces.

Creating a more refined aesthetic for cedar hot tubs is at the heart of AlumiTubs mission: Their handcrafted tubs are made to outperform and outlast other cedar options in every way, thanks to the marine-grade aluminum foundation that seamlessly blends form with function. That foundation is more hygienic, preventing leakage and decay and giving each tub a longer-lasting and contemporary look and feel. Each lightweight tub—weighing in at just 220 pounds—arrives pre-assembled and is able to be used chemical-free and filled with salt or fresh water.

AlumiTubs’ wood-fired hot tub collection takes the cedar hot tub and upgrades it substantially, making sure that it stands the test of time aesthetically and functionally. Here, one stands close to a property in Lake Superior, Ontario, allowing for a private refuge in the landscape.

Not only does the AlumiTub Hybrid come equipped with flexible heating that works in any environment, the materials, 360-degree insulation, and internal submerged firebox create a protective, temperature-regulating form that keeps the water toasty, no matter the weather outside. The electric kit can also be set to regulate the water at any preferred soaking temperature, using the discrete attached dial.

AlumiTubs was founded in British Columbia with the mission that more people should have access to the hygge nature of hot tubs—and why they design their portable tubs with durability and flexibility in mind. "Whether it be wood-fired for the backcountry or flex heating for the backyard, our tubs all share a common goal—bring people closer to nature, for generations to come," says co-founder Laura Andersen. The company has been redefining the cedar hot tub game with their small-batch tubs for more than 20 years now, and handcrafts each piece in Canada to this day.

Heating with fire always brings about a nostalgic, casual feel. With AlumiTubs, you’re able to experience the woodsy warmth of a crackling fire without limits—as seen here in the Strait of Georgia.

Each handcrafted hot tub—made with FSC-certified Canadian Western red cedar and marine-grade aluminum—comes with a leak-free guarantee, ensuring a cold weather companion for years to come.

Each tub is built for low-energy consumption, and is made from waste-free manufacturing, using 100 percent recyclable materials sourced sustainably in Canada. The tubs are compatible with fresh or saltwater from natural water sources, and can be used chemical-free so it can be safely recycled back into the environment. (If city water is required, the hybrid heating and filtration kit keeps it clean for three months at a time before it needs changing.) And as an added bonus, they ship across Canada, the United States, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The Hybrid, seen here in designer Jenni Kayne’s upstate farmhouse, is built to offer flexible fueling with both wood-fired heat and electricity. The Hybrid keeps its electrical components tucked away inside a weatherproof cedar box—and with no plumbing, installation, or electrical upgrades required, it offers a fuss-free solution for year-round hot tubbing. "Its timeless design perfectly complements the serene surroundings, and soaking in it has become an essential part of our wellness routine," says Kayne. "Our guests can’t stop raving about it, too—there’s something about AlumiTubs that turns every soak into a slow, dreamy indulgence."

Engineered to perform even in -44 degree conditions, AlumiTubs’ wood-fired collection promises zero leaks, 360 degrees of insulation, and a 50 percent bigger firebox so that there’s less smoke, less wood, and nothing wasted—holding heat for longer.

And since the great outdoors isn’t a monolithic landscape, AlumiTubs’ collections are made to go places and compatible with all home styles and landscapes—from backyards to the backcountry. The traditional wood-fired option heats in just 90 minutes, and can stay hot with simply an armful of wood a day, making them ideal for off-the-grid areas where you just want to be at one with nature. The electric and hybrid collections are more versatile, allowing for electric, propane, and solar compatibility.

With a timeless, natural design and unparalleled heat performance, the standard Hybrid tub is a statement piece of its own and enhances the natural landscape. The standard (as seen here at the Ridge on the Chimney in Nova Scotia) fits up to five people, while the large fits up to eight; both sizes are 38 inches deep.

For those who want hassle-free heating, the electric collection comes pre-assembled for easy maintenance. Lightweight and easy to transport, it allows you to bring the hot tub experience home without installation, electrical, or plumbing. This means it can be used absolutely anywhere: Think on the shore, in the woods, perched on a cliff overlooking a mountain range, or simply in your backyard.

The AlumiTub was designed to go off-grid, as seen here in Moonshine Kingdom, an island home in the Pacific Northwest accessible only by boat or foot.