These $5.9K Cedar Hot Tubs Let You Soak in the Views
Now more than ever, we’re looking to our homes to provide a sense of comfort and calm—and the design industry is booming with products and plans that prioritize communal experiences and wide-open natural spaces.
A chic cedar hot tub is at the top of our wishlist as a stylish way to immerse yourself in the natural world, bringing the old-fashioned soak to the modern era.
Normally, purchasing a traditional hot tub comes with its fair share of concerns—cleanliness, maintenance, and leaks, just to name a few. AlumiTubs has considered all these issues and more when creating their selection of hybrid, electric, and wood-fired cedar hot tubs, which infuse a sense of nostalgia into the time-honored practice. By replacing the intrusive hum of a motor with the calming crackling of fire, AlumiTubs make a simpler soaking experience accessible to all. Plus, their signature round profile facilitates a mood of gathering and makes it easy to roll into place and take in the views from any angle.
Creating a more refined aesthetic for cedar hot tubs is at the heart of AlumiTubs mission: Their handcrafted tubs are made to outperform and outlast other cedar options in every way, thanks to the marine-grade aluminum foundation that seamlessly blends form with function. That foundation is more hygienic, preventing leakage and decay and giving each tub a longer-lasting and contemporary look and feel. Each lightweight tub—weighing in at just 220 pounds—arrives pre-assembled and is able to be used chemical-free and filled with salt or fresh water.
AlumiTubs was founded in British Columbia with the mission that more people should have access to the hygge nature of hot tubs—and why they design their portable tubs with durability and flexibility in mind. "Whether it be wood-fired for the backcountry or flex heating for the backyard, our tubs all share a common goal—bring people closer to nature, for generations to come," says co-founder Laura Andersen. The company has been redefining the cedar hot tub game with their small-batch tubs for more than 20 years now, and handcrafts each piece in Canada to this day.
Each tub is built for low-energy consumption, and is made from waste-free manufacturing, using 100 percent recyclable materials sourced sustainably in Canada. The tubs are compatible with fresh or saltwater from natural water sources, and can be used chemical-free so it can be safely recycled back into the environment. (If city water is required, the hybrid heating and filtration kit keeps it clean for three months at a time before it needs changing.) And as an added bonus, they ship across Canada, the United States, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
And since the great outdoors isn’t a monolithic landscape, AlumiTubs’ collections are made to go places and compatible with all home styles and landscapes—from backyards to the backcountry. The traditional wood-fired option heats in just 90 minutes, and can stay hot with simply an armful of wood a day, making them ideal for off-the-grid areas where you just want to be at one with nature. The electric and hybrid collections are more versatile, allowing for electric, propane, and solar compatibility.
For those who want hassle-free heating, the electric collection comes pre-assembled for easy maintenance. Lightweight and easy to transport, it allows you to bring the hot tub experience home without installation, electrical, or plumbing. This means it can be used absolutely anywhere: Think on the shore, in the woods, perched on a cliff overlooking a mountain range, or simply in your backyard.
Timeless and gentle on the environment, an AlumiTub is not just a hot tub—it’s the heart of every outdoor experience.
