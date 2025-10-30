All-Wood Kitchens Don’t Have to Feel Dated

Welcome to Color Stories, a series where we look at how (and when) to be brave and bold with color—and look at the trends that shape the colors we use and why. If the mere thought of an all-wood kitchen instantly evokes a mental highlight reel of all the popular ’70s sitcom setups, you are not alone. One of the main reasons my dream kitchen vision contains no wood is mostly because I have no clue how to include it without the space feeling and looking too heavy, bland, and dated. And based on a flurry of recent open house and apartment visits I’ve gone to, in which the wooden kitchens were lacking fresh, modern touches, some homeowners are struggling with this concept as well. But as recent trends indicate, people are eagerly looking for ways to incorporate the timeless element into their kitchens, a decision due in part to the over-reliance on neutrals like greige and white. Not surprisingly, people want to meal prep, convene, and cackle with wine-filled cups in a warm, earthy space. And even less of a shocker? A wood kitchen doesn’t have to look like a scene out of Three’s Company. To crack the code on how to make wood work well in your kitchen (and in your space in general), we tapped interior designers Michele Bönan of Michele Bönan Interiors and Tara Bernerd founder of Tara Bernerd & Partners for their expert advice.

Why wood finishes in the kitchen work better than paint We’re not saying that a painted kitchen can’t provide a homey, inviting feel, but according to Bönan, that’s easier to accomplish using wood versus paint.

In this kitchen, wood accents bring warmth to a space dominated by stainless steel and Cararra marble.

"A home should have a soul, and wood helps bring that to life. It has depth, texture and a quiet elegance that painted cabinetry can’t quite match," says Bönan, who leaned heavily on the medium in his latest project for the Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove. "There’s an ongoing desire to reconnect with natural elements and bring that organic, calming energy indoors," he adds. "The wood cabinets bring a warmth and richness to the homes that are otherwise light and airy." Take the wood, leave the dated aesthetic Pine, oak, and birch are among some of the options we’ve spotted in modern kitchens with warm wood details. For additional safe options that bring the grounded energy without skewing too retro, Bönan recommends "balanced tones" such as white oak or walnut. "They’re warm without being too rustic, elegant without being too formal." He also suggests steering clear of extremes and instead emphasizes clean profiles and good proportions to maintain a fresh aesthetic. "Nothing too glossy, nothing overly distressed. A clean profile, natural finish and good proportions will always feel current."

Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise open space.

Bernerd agrees, highlighting "quiet luxury and lasting appeal" as the main characteristics that led to her cabinetry finish choices at The Perigon in Miami, a luxury residential property outfitted in custom Italian French white oak or Canaletto walnut cabinetry. Wood…and then what else? Now that we’ve broken down the whys behind wood’s winning interior appeal, let’s get into some of the more ideal pairings and how to balance the material with appliances, countertops, flooring, and other accents. For instance, what will make those pretty plywood cabinets pop and prevent your oak accents from appearing dry and dull?

For both Bönan and Bernerd, contrast and layering are key. "If you have strong wood cabinetry, you need air and light elsewhere—white marble, creamy stone, maybe a brushed metal. I love mixing materials that contrast in texture but complement in tone," Bönan says.

In this project, the mahogany-paneled Poggenpohl kitchen system is original to the house—and the brick walls and tiled floors create layers of texture and tone.

"Let it feel layered," he says. "Integrated appliances are a good way to keep the focus on the architecture. Don’t underestimate the power of space—give the wood room to breathe. A kitchen should feel collected, not crowded. Think in terms of harmony, not uniformity." As Bernerd explains, pulling in surrounding elements such as countertops and walls will successfully create contrast with wood. "Where cabinetry is in a rich walnut, you might offset this with a lighter stone countertop or a softly veined marble island," she adds. "In another context, pale oak can be paired with darker flooring or plaster walls to create a contrast. The key is not to overwhelm but to ensure a dialogue between materials." Don’t stick to the usual suspects

Another tip for guaranteeing that your wood-clad kitchen maintains its style over time? Get creative with your choice in materials and finishes. And don’t shy away from mixing tones, finishes, and textures, Bernerd says. "The secret is curation and continuity," she explains. "If you anchor the scheme with one dominant timber, then introduce complementary tones in smaller pieces, the effect feels intentional and considered rather than accidental. Craftsmanship also makes a difference: a fluted finish against a smooth surface, or a matte detail set beside something more polished, creates hierarchy and depth and it is this layering that ultimately brings harmony."

The concrete island bears the marks of its timber framing and plays nicely with the warmer wood tones of the rest of the space.