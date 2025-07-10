Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Wood-Peterson House! This iconic 1951 midcentury-modern masterpiece is a one-of-a-kind home designed by renowned architect Elizabeth Wright Ingraham (granddaughter of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright), nestled on an incredibly private 1.5+ acre lot with inspiring Pikes Peak views. The residence has a sprawling multilevel floor plan with multiple living spaces, four bedrooms, and three baths. Recent upgrades include a new roof (2022), gas line (2017), septic system (2015), and furnace (2016). This property has only been for sale once before, which makes this truly a rare opportunity to own a piece of Colorado Springs architectural history."