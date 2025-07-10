SubscribeSign In
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado HomeView 10 Photos

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home

Elizabeth Wright Ingraham channeled her grandfather’s vision as she incorporated built-ins, natural materials, an open floor plan, and views of Pikes Peak.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 1455 La Mesa Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Price: $1,200,000

Year Built: 1951

Architect: Elizabeth Wright Ingraham

Footprint: 3,045 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1.54 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Wood-Peterson House! This iconic 1951 midcentury-modern masterpiece is a one-of-a-kind home designed by renowned architect Elizabeth Wright Ingraham (granddaughter of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright), nestled on an incredibly private 1.5+ acre lot with inspiring Pikes Peak views. The residence has a sprawling multilevel floor plan with multiple living spaces, four bedrooms, and three baths. Recent upgrades include a new roof (2022), gas line (2017), septic system (2015), and furnace (2016). This property has only been for sale once before, which makes this truly a rare opportunity to own a piece of Colorado Springs architectural history."

The woodburning fireplace is vented with a copper hood.

The woodburning fireplace is vented with a copper hood.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home - Photo 2 of 9 -
Elizabeth Wright Ingraham utilized stone and concrete for the flooring and walls.

Elizabeth Wright Ingraham utilized stone and concrete for the flooring and walls.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home - Photo 4 of 9 -
Elizabeth Wright Ingraham studied under Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin starting at age 15.

Elizabeth Wright Ingraham studied under Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin starting at age 15.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home - Photo 6 of 9 -
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home - Photo 7 of 9 -
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home - Photo 8 of 9 -
The Rocky Mountains’ highest summit, Pikes Peak, is visible from the home.

The Rocky Mountains’ highest summit, Pikes Peak, is visible from the home.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.