Frank Lloyd Wright’s Granddaughter Designed This $1.2M Colorado Home
Location: 1455 La Mesa Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Price: $1,200,000
Year Built: 1951
Architect: Elizabeth Wright Ingraham
Footprint: 3,045 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 1.54 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to the Wood-Peterson House! This iconic 1951 midcentury-modern masterpiece is a one-of-a-kind home designed by renowned architect Elizabeth Wright Ingraham (granddaughter of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright), nestled on an incredibly private 1.5+ acre lot with inspiring Pikes Peak views. The residence has a sprawling multilevel floor plan with multiple living spaces, four bedrooms, and three baths. Recent upgrades include a new roof (2022), gas line (2017), septic system (2015), and furnace (2016). This property has only been for sale once before, which makes this truly a rare opportunity to own a piece of Colorado Springs architectural history."
1455 La Mesa Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Monica Shea 0f KW Aspire.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.