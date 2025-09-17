SubscribeSign In
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8MView 13 Photos

Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M

Set in the Hudson Valley, the once-forgotten work by the controversial architect was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 624 River Road, Newburgh, New York

Price: $1,795,000

Year Built: 1950

Architect: Philip Johnson

Renovation Date: 2020

Footprint: 2,738 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1.4 Acres

From the Agent: "Set atop a hillside, with commanding panoramic views of the Hudson River, the Wolf House is an iconic residence designed by architect Philip Johnson circa 1950. Meticulously restored to its original condition in 2020, the home effortlessly blends museum-quality design with contemporary livability. Set on 1.4 acres, the property offers privacy, scale, and a profound connection to its natural surroundings. This sun-filled home offers spectacular views of the Hudson River and the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Whether as a full-time residence, creative retreat, or strategic investment, this extraordinary property stands as  a bold expression of modern living in the Hudson Valley."

Read about the Wolf House in Dwell’s November/December 2023 issue.

Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 1 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 2 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 3 of 12 -
The kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances and custom USM cabinetry.&nbsp;

The kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances and custom USM cabinetry. 

The interior flooring alternates between white oak and tile.

The interior flooring alternates between white oak and tile.

An open-air dining area sits between the private quarters and the common areas.

An open-air dining area sits between the private quarters and the common areas.

Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 7 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 8 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 9 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 10 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 11 of 12 -
Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 12 of 12 -

624 River Road in Newburgh, New York, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by John Ruggieri of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.