Philip Johnson’s Wolf House Is on the Market for $1.8M
Location: 624 River Road, Newburgh, New York
Price: $1,795,000
Year Built: 1950
Architect: Philip Johnson
Renovation Date: 2020
Footprint: 2,738 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 1.4 Acres
From the Agent: "Set atop a hillside, with commanding panoramic views of the Hudson River, the Wolf House is an iconic residence designed by architect Philip Johnson circa 1950. Meticulously restored to its original condition in 2020, the home effortlessly blends museum-quality design with contemporary livability. Set on 1.4 acres, the property offers privacy, scale, and a profound connection to its natural surroundings. This sun-filled home offers spectacular views of the Hudson River and the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Whether as a full-time residence, creative retreat, or strategic investment, this extraordinary property stands as a bold expression of modern living in the Hudson Valley."
Read about the Wolf House in Dwell’s November/December 2023 issue.
624 River Road in Newburgh, New York, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by John Ruggieri of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.
