A Landmark Midcentury by the Father of California Post-and-Beam Architecture Asks $2.75M

From the Agent: "The home was designed as the influential USC professor Calvin Straub was merging his practice with former students Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman to establish the innovative Pasadena architectural firm of Buff, Straub, & Hensman. It is described by the National Registry of Historic Places as ‘one of the firm’s definitive achievements in residential post-and-beam architecture...a composition of modules woven with lines (framing) and planes (walls).’ Original finishes are extraordinarily intact, including wood and stainless steel countertop surfaces, vintage appliances, and translucent stained cabinetry. A low island and glass sliding door face a large wooden deck that extends out below a canopy of mature trees. The outdoor areas are as considered as the interiors, with a grid of brick patios, aggregate paving, and plantings giving way to the more untamed landscape beyond. Cork flooring and original built-in furniture carry through to the two first-floor bedrooms, with their integrated desks, cabinetry, and bunk beds. Dubbed ‘the father of California post and beam architecture’ by author and critic Esther McCoy, Straub found inspiration in both the arts and crafts movement as well as from California’s early modernists."