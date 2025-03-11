SubscribeSign In
A Landmark Midcentury by the Father of California Post-and-Beam Architecture Asks $2.75M

With the Wirick House, Calvin Straub used slender, exposed wood framing and tall windows to open up views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Location: 1617 Pleasant Way, Pasadena, CA 91105

Price: $2,750,000

Year Built: 1958

Architect: Calvin Straub

Footprint: 1,744 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 6,487 square feet

From the Agent: "The home was designed as the influential USC professor Calvin Straub was merging his practice with former students Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman to establish the innovative Pasadena architectural firm of Buff, Straub, & Hensman. It is described by the National Registry of Historic Places as ‘one of the firm’s definitive achievements in residential post-and-beam architecture...a composition of modules woven with lines (framing) and planes (walls).’ Original finishes are extraordinarily intact, including wood and stainless steel countertop surfaces, vintage appliances, and translucent stained cabinetry. A low island and glass sliding door face a large wooden deck that extends out below a canopy of mature trees. The outdoor areas are as considered as the interiors, with a grid of brick patios, aggregate paving, and plantings giving way to the more untamed landscape beyond. Cork flooring and original built-in furniture carry through to the two first-floor bedrooms, with their integrated desks, cabinetry, and bunk beds. Dubbed ‘the father of California post and beam architecture’ by author and critic Esther McCoy, Straub found inspiration in both the arts and crafts movement as well as from California’s early modernists."

The living and dining area features double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open to backyard patios.

The kitchen’s original finishes are remarkably well preserved.&nbsp;

The home comes with 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, split between landscaped living areas and an untamed forest.

The two first-floor bedrooms feature cork flooring and original built-in furniture.

The primary bedroom is open to the living room below and sits near a recently added elevator that travels to both the carport and the first floor.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

