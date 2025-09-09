And the Winner of Our Best Seat in the House Contest Is…
Earlier this year, Dwell partnered with design studio and furniture manufacturer Vesta Home to find the next iconic lounge chair. Here it is.
We were immediately taken with Los Angeles designer Oscar Chang’s submission of Stratum, a lounge chair composed of three parts, each of a different material: a recyclable metal frame, a laminated wood seat, and a sturdy wool-felt drape covering it. The combination of three distinct, sustainable materials, with their undulating forms and ease of assembly and disassembly, made it a natural choice to win our Best Seat in the House contest. It’s a piece that looks both timeless and modern and one we’d be excited to have in any of our homes.
We’ll be unveiling a prototype later this year, as Vesta puts Stratum into production.
Top photo of Stratum designed and rendered by Oscar Chang.
