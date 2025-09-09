And the Winner of Our Best Seat in the House Contest Is…

We were immediately taken with Los Angeles designer Oscar Chang’s submission of Stratum, a lounge chair composed of three parts, each of a different material: a recyclable metal frame, a laminated wood seat, and a sturdy wool-felt drape covering it. The combination of three distinct, sustainable materials, with their undulating forms and ease of assembly and disassembly, made it a natural choice to win our Best Seat in the House contest. It’s a piece that looks both timeless and modern and one we’d be excited to have in any of our homes.

We’ll be unveiling a prototype later this year, as Vesta puts Stratum into production.

Top photo of Stratum designed and rendered by Oscar Chang.