Frank Lloyd Wright’s Winn House Just Hit the Market for $1.85M

Set in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the 1950 Usonian gem has built-in furniture, red concrete floors, and views of Little Asylum Lake.
Location: 2822 Taliesin Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Price: $1,850,000

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 2,469 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 2.38 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing the Robert D. & Winifred L. Winn House, an exquisite Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece that epitomizes the fusion of art and architecture. Located in the prestigious Parkwyn Village, this 1950 Usonian gem is a testament to Wright’s genius. Step into a sanctuary of timeless elegance where every detail reflects Wright’s innovative vision. The house features Wright’s hallmark open floor plan, expansive windows, and custom-built furniture, creating a luminous and inviting space that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. The unique geometric patterns and the use of natural materials throughout the home exemplify meticulous craftsmanship, making this residence a living work of art."

The one-story home is sited on a 2.38-acre lot overlooking Little Asylum Lake just outside of Kalamazoo. 

The interior features extensive built-in furniture and red concrete floors.

The dining area opens to a half-moon-shaped sunroom overlooking the backyard.

Skylights run across the ceiling in the window-wrapped sunroom.

The primary bedroom has concrete block walls, wood paneling, and an en suite bathroom.

