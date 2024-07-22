Frank Lloyd Wright’s Winn House Just Hit the Market for $1.85M
Location: 2822 Taliesin Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Price: $1,850,000
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Year Built: 1950
Footprint: 2,469 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 2.38 acres
From the Agent: "Introducing the Robert D. & Winifred L. Winn House, an exquisite Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece that epitomizes the fusion of art and architecture. Located in the prestigious Parkwyn Village, this 1950 Usonian gem is a testament to Wright’s genius. Step into a sanctuary of timeless elegance where every detail reflects Wright’s innovative vision. The house features Wright’s hallmark open floor plan, expansive windows, and custom-built furniture, creating a luminous and inviting space that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. The unique geometric patterns and the use of natural materials throughout the home exemplify meticulous craftsmanship, making this residence a living work of art."
2822 Taliesin Drive in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is currently listed for $1,850,000 by Fred Taber and Chuck Jaqua of Jaqua Realtors.
