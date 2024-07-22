Frank Lloyd Wright’s Winn House Just Hit the Market for $1.85M

From the Agent: "Introducing the Robert D. & Winifred L. Winn House, an exquisite Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece that epitomizes the fusion of art and architecture. Located in the prestigious Parkwyn Village, this 1950 Usonian gem is a testament to Wright’s genius. Step into a sanctuary of timeless elegance where every detail reflects Wright’s innovative vision. The house features Wright’s hallmark open floor plan, expansive windows, and custom-built furniture, creating a luminous and inviting space that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. The unique geometric patterns and the use of natural materials throughout the home exemplify meticulous craftsmanship, making this residence a living work of art."