Will NYC Renters Finally See the End of the Dreaded Broker’s Fee?

In New York City, a new bill could upend a hurdle in the city’s notoriously difficult apartment hunting process: the broker’s fee, paid for by the renter. Introduced to City Council earlier this year by Chi Ossé, the city’s only Gen Z councilmember, the Fairness In Apartment Rental Searches (FARE) bill doesn’t abolish the fee entirely, but instead forces the fee to be paid by the landlord or entity that hires a broker to help fill rental units.

For many residents—especially those with lower incomes—the fee has long been a scourge. Brokers are hired by the landlord to find potential tenants; though sometimes tenants hire brokers to complete their search on their behalf. It was a system designed prior to the internet, according to a New York Times story, "during a time when landlords and brokers were the gatekeepers to rental units and earned fees for hustling to list apartments in different publications, answering calls, arranging tours, and handling the paperwork."

But for those scouring the internet for a new home, they can be forced to pay the broker anywhere between one month’s rent to 20 percent of the annual rent, according to The City: "though the average rate is 15 percent of the annual rent, some broker fees have been as high as $20,000," reads the story. The Times notes, "For an apartment in Manhattan, where the median rental price is $4,200 per month, the fee could be as high as $7,500." Yet some tenants believe that brokers do little except let people into units.