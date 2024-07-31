It’s Time to Give Your Interior Doors the Attention They Deserve

When revamping our spaces, there’s an integral, if not obvious, design element that is often overlooked: our interior doors. These not only act as gateways from room to room, but set up the visual identity of the entire space itself. Technically speaking, they’re the room’s first impression—and you know what they say about first impressions.



Masonite’s Cheyenne 2 Panel Door, shown here in a stunning pale olive shade, has a smooth finish that makes it ideal for craftsman and transitional home decor schemes.

Updating interior doors isn’t as turnkey as swapping in new rugs, pillows, or furniture, but it’s what we like to call a maximum-impact upgrade. Interior doors have just as much power in elevating the look, feel, and flow of our homes. While your interior doors certainly do not have to match each other or the front door, they do need to complement your architectural and personal style.

The Winslow 3 Panel Door, shown here in a cheerful coral hue, is a contemporary take on a classic. For an added touch of playfulness, take inspiration from this bathroom and match your door color with your tiles.

For example, if you have a contemporary color scheme and tons of bright wallpaper in a room, a traditional two-panel white door would look entirely out of place—not to mention date your home. Similarly, a classic, transitional-style room wouldn’t work well with a recessed, bright door. Even if you’re choosing a colorful door that makes a bold statement, it still needs to have a reference point. There are also factors to consider, such as the number of panels, whether they are raised or recessed, and the shape of the panels. Additionally, you should think about the door’s configuration in relation to your design goals. While the standard swing makes sense in most rooms, French doors are great for letting in more light; bifold doors are ideal for compact spaces; and barn doors serve as striking and flexible focal points.

The Melrose 6 Panel Horizontal Door is brilliantly unique, making it perfect for a lover of all things mod. It has subtle panels with a smooth, sleek finish.

It isn’t just style that a new interior door can bring to a room, either: Well-appointed interior doors can add a sense of quiet and comfort, too. During the pandemic, our homes became practically everything to us: home gyms, office spaces, and calm oases from our busy lives. Unwanted noises—whether it’s your partner on a competing conference call or the whirring of the washer/dryer—can easily disrupt these multipurpose sanctuaries, often due to sounds passing through standard hollow core doors that lack effective sound dampening.

For lovers of a more classic look, the Logan 2 Panel is ideal: The clean lines and smooth finish, along with the simple rectangular and square panels, make it a versatile option that’s equally suited for a nursery as it is for an office space.

"Updating your interior doors can not only freshen the look of your home, it can help transform the space," explains Christopher Reinke, Masonite’s vice president of design and product. Masonite is a leader in interior doors, and their vast collection of interior doors exemplify the company’s commitment to create doors that do more. "For your home office or study, you can choose interior doors with glass to allow more light into the room," he adds, "For your bedrooms, baths, and laundry room, solid core doors provide added privacy where you need it most."

Masonite’s 2 Panel Arch-Top, seen here, is most suited for transitional styles due to its gentle curved shape and gorgeous textured finish.

Switching your standard interior doors to solid core can make an immediate difference in the overall look and sound of your home, as they offer superior noise-reducing quality in a large variety of colors and style options. From more traditional six-panel styles that sit in line with the door frame to space-saving barn doors, there’s truly something for everyone. Masonite’s solid core doors, for example, also come in a series of standard colors or prefinished and paintable for a more custom look. Consider it a chance to experiment with a pop of color without committing to the entire wall. Most recently, Masonite announced the Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Interior Door which complements built-in and recessed panel furniture nicely, and is most compatible with a Craftsman-style space.

The Bayshore 5 Panel Recessed Door is great for first and lasting impressions alike.

Masonite’s solid core doors consist of an average of 70 percent of recycled materials, making them an environmentally sound choice for your home.