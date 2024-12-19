Why Is Spain’s Social Housing So Well-Designed?

Barcelona firms MIAS Architects and Coll-Leclerc completed 72 social housing units in the Marina del Prat Vermell neighborhood in 2023. The facade features alternating vertical strips of glass and ribbed fiber-reinforced concrete. The triangular building’s openings are designed to maximize solar gain in winter and provide solar shading and cross ventilation in summer on all floors.

Peris + Toral Arquitectes, the same Barcelona firm behind the 2024 RIBA International Prize–winning Modulus Matrix, designed Borrassá, a mixed-used building with 54 social housing units, in the city’s Besòs district. The brick lattice walls help ventilate the atrium.

Beyond conventional social housing, Barcelona’s City Council has also created a cooperative housing committee to facilitate cohousing, a model in which the city or a private owner provides a property or abandoned site for a cooperative group to build on and occupy for up to 50 to 100 years, with construction often financed by socially responsible banks. The cooperative pays a deposit and monthly installments at below-market prices, but since the housing is not for profit, these payments can be around 40 percent lower than average rents in the city. As their name suggests, cooperatives also promote more communal living. At La Borda, a 28-unit "self-organized" cooperative designed by Lacol in 2018, residents have access to generous shared amenities and facilities, including a large, open multipurpose space, kitchens, laundry, guest rooms, and more. Since the cooperative is the client for the build (rather than a generic developer), it also creates a more participatory design process, giving those who will actually live there a voice on the architecture. According to Camprubí, this means cooperatives look and feel different to typical apartments "because we had the opportunity to discuss with people, to propose them alternatives, and they could evaluate them and decide whether or not they wanted to take the risk." Spain’s social housing revolution has also seen the creation of homes catering to groups explicitly failed by market-led housing provision. Barcelona firm Vivas Arquitectos’s 100-person Reception Center for Homeless Women is a simple rectilinear block built from thick cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls with a series of interior terraces and balconies. Its metallic facade shimmers in the Catalonian sun, creating an aesthetic that feels more like a contemporary arts museum than subsidized housing or a shelter.

Joan Josep Fortuny Giró and Alventosa Morell Arquitectes designed 54 social housing units in Inca, a town on the Spanish island of Mallorca, on a plot owned by the Balearic Housing Institute (IBAVI). Each of the units have outdoor spaces: private gardens on the ground level, and terraces on the upper floors. Sustainably extracted larchwood sun shields cover much of the facade.