Everybody Now Loves... Brown?

Admitting that brown is one of my favorite colors used to be embarrassing: the underwhelming reactions to a hue I love made me feel like it was a dull and uninteresting choice. To some, brown isn’t some quietly sophisticated neutral. Instead, it’s regarded as the plain Jane amongst creams, ecrus, and eggshells, a boring shade best relegated to cardboard or the nightmarish carpet from my childhood apartment. In other words, more practical than pretty. But judging by the resurgence of brown in interior design, these generalizations couldn’t be further from the truth. We’ve seen it pop up everywhere: brown furniture is trending, and a decent number of designers have included brown in their latest collections. As someone who gets it, I understand the appeal—how a walnut floor can anchor a room or a chocolate velvet sofa adds a touch of elegance. But for those who don’t, we chatted with Leigh Ann Raines, creative director and president of interior design firm Chic by Design, Sarah Kuchar of Kuchar Studio, Alexis King of 2117 Collective, and Chicago painter and muralist Emmy Star Brown to examine the historical significance of brown and why it’s back in the spotlight (again).

A brown kitchen? Revolutionary!

"Brown grounds us all back to our roots...to nature," Raines explains. "In ancient times, going back to the Bronze Age, natural materials were all we had, especially during times of survival." And throughout the ages, brown has shown up in numerous ways, from the Earth tones wave of the 1970s to the explosion of brown kitchen cabinetry in the 2000s. Today, the color is associated with a quiet luxury-meets-minimalist aesthetic that Raines says is tied to Neolithic influence and a collective desire for more natural materials like wood and bronze. "The resurgence of natural linen, hemp, and to a certain extent silk, can be seen in a wide array of textile offerings," the designer says. "The construction and design industries understand the importance of sustainability and the need to create a circular economy that protects our environment, habitats, and people. Hence, brown is ever more relevant."

Charles and Ray Eames modified their executive chair with brown leather upholstery and brass accents (to match all that Platner flair). Note the intact pull-out ashtrays.

Another reason for brown’s mic-grabbing moment? People (including me) have grown increasingly bored with gray interiors. The collective ennui toward a shade that has been deemed sterile, drab, and overused by critics is driving designers in the direction of warmer and more inviting options, and brown is at the top of the list. "This lasted a good while, until the industry went a little overboard, and we began to see gray literally everywhere, including gray laminate wood floors," Raines says. "Suddenly, what once felt fresh began to feel dull when the color was not applied well." Boredom, coupled with the pandemic and, as King states, "a renewed appreciation for heritage and craftsmanship," means that brown’s moment is undeniable.

"The growing popularity of brown in interiors reflects a broader desire for spaces that feel inviting, grounded, and serene, especially after the Covid pandemic," Kuchar adds. "People are gravitating toward environments that offer warmth and relaxation, whether at home or in the workplace. As designers, we’re responding to this shift by incorporating more earthy, comforting hues that] help create that welcoming atmosphere." Kuchar’s office colorway includes Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025. "It is the first time a brown hue has ever been selected as the color of the year—and we could not be more excited about it," says Kuchar. "It’s both refined and approachable, managing to be timeless while also feeling fresh."

Brown tiles warm up a foyer.

If you’re still worried about how to incorporate brown without making your space feel uninspired or old-fashioned, Kuchar suggests pairing it with bold shades or fellow neutrals like white, black, or even green. Also? The key to a successful brown color scheme is textures: think linens, velvets, woods, or wools, all materials that add dimension and a luxe feel to a space. "In my own work—whether it’s abstract paintings or large-scale murals—I’m experimenting with using materials like linen or burlap as the foundation," says Brown. "[Colors like] Mocha Mousse work wonderfully as a base color and texture, allowing me to layer in ivories, tans, and other shades of brown." In addition to creating a striking contrast by layering neutrals, King recommends using brown as a backdrop or accent wall, and adding wood furniture and accents to create what King describes as a "nurturing aura that feels both fresh and enduring." To keep your brown color scheme from falling flat, make sure the lighting complements the setup.