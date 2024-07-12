Why Hempcrete Checked All Their Boxes

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: Location: Victoria, Australia

Designer: Altereco Design / @alterecodesign Footprint: 769 square feet Structural & Civil Engineer: Altman & Associates

Photographer: Jade Cantwell / @jjjjade From the Designer: "An exemplar of sustainable living and intelligent design has emerged in Lyonville, Central Victoria. With a preference for warm earthy tones, Sarah and David's vision also emphasized solar passive design principles and the exploration of Hempcrete as a building material. Their intention was to create a haven that showcased the elegance of simplicity while being considerate of the environment and mindful of the climate. "Our design response embraced the concept of 'just enough' and the goal of deliberately keeping the house compact, which was an extremely refreshing approach for this project with its modest footprint.

"Nestled at an impressive elevation of 2,428 feet, this home faced the challenge of delivering outstanding performance even in harsh conditions. The well-designed space is able to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures of 68°F without the need for additional heating. "The choice to utilize Hempcrete in the construction of this home brought a multitude of benefits. Not only does it exhibit exceptional resistance to fire, pests, and mold, ensuring a secure and long-lasting structure, but the breathability of the lime and clay plastered walls also guarantees a constant supply of fresh air while effectively regulating humidity levels. "Furthermore, the environmental advantages of Hempcrete cannot be overlooked. Its unique ability to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, coupled with its status as a natural and renewable material, contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions and fosters a more sustainable future.