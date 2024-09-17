Why Do Homes These Days Have So Much Recessed Lighting?

It’s easy to fall into the trap of seeing interior lighting as a spectrum of "not enough light" to "too much light," and ideally trying to fall somewhere in the comfortable middle. But that two-dimensional picture ignores the realities of a three-dimensional space, in which all kinds of other variables—temperature, height, shape of bulb, type of bulb, positioning, diffusion—can make a huge difference in whether a space feels good. Maybe more importantly, it can make a huge difference in whether a space makes you look good.

This is why many designers despise the recessed light: a tube up above, like a spotlight flush with the ceiling. These lights can be arranged so haphazardly and so excessively that some designers refer to them as "Swiss cheese" or "ceiling acne." "The trend by a lot of remodelers and designers is just to, you know, stick four recessed lights up in the ceiling and kind of call it a day," says J.P. Ward, an architect at Washington, D.C.-based firm Anthony Wilder. Recessed lights are so popular that a smaller, snootier backlash has gained popularity of its own. It’s easy to make fun of these things as gauche, tasteless, cheap, unflattering, or lazy. But is there something else going on? Is there something redeemable about recessed lighting?

A brief history Recessed lighting gained popularity starting in the 1960s, primarily in retail and commercial spaces like stores and offices. It has some advantages in these situations: stores and offices often have low and/or drop ceilings, and adding visual clutter with a large light fixture could make them feel even lower. These lights suffered a dip in popularity towards the end of the 20th century, but have experienced a wild boom in the past decade or so. "Generally speaking, all of our houses, both new and retrofits for renovations, are getting recessed lighting in most of the spaces," says Luke Olson, principal at GTM Architects in Bethesda, Maryland. Recessed lights became so popular in modern interiors and renovations because of a few changes in technology and supply chains. "The LED technology has advanced to the point where we're usually doing integral fixtures where the LED is built into it," says Olson. Some of these are sort of modular, so if one goes bad, you can pop the rotten one out and pop another back in. (LEDs themselves last a very long time, but not necessarily the wiring and other components.) For other lights, especially the cheaper or off-the-shelf ones, this turns them into disposable lights which might require new drywall and new installation to replace.

Recessed lighting enables cornea-scorching amounts of light, very cheaply, in a way that doesn’t necessarily look cheap, because the expensive versions look pretty much the same as the cheap ones. But that doesn’t mean it looks good. From a design perspective, recessed lights are often styled to be minimal to the point of invisibility: a small white aluminum rim, at most. The combination of the price of LED lights dropping dramatically, small and lightweight hardware, and a fundamentally basic and easy design language have all led to can lights being exceedingly easy to create and ship at scale. Compared with pendant lights, chandeliers, floor lamps, sconces, or most other kinds of interior lighting, can lights are extremely affordable. "If you look more into the specifications, you see that the more expensive ones may have a better color rendering index [a metric comparing how similar colors look under artificial light to sunlight], and have other features and stuff, but normal people don't really care," says Le Pham, an architect at the Bay Area firm 3RStudio. But just because recessed lighting is pretty cheap doesn’t mean it necessarily reads as cheap to everyone. "I think some people consider it a high-end built-in kind of light, because in the past, in developments and mass production housing, typically you would just have a switch to turn on the outlet," says Pham . Recessed lighting was, not very long ago, kind of a splurge, an added bonus to new construction compared with a basic overhead light fixture or floor lamp.

Going back even further, there might be a psychological element to the idea that "more light" might equate to "more better." Lighting was, until the mid-20th century, very expensive, whether that was candles, oil lamps, gas lamps, or early electric lights. Having lots of artificial light was a sort of flex. An 1840s English magazine recommended that parties "must always be given by gas light…if it be daylight outside, you must close the shutters and draw the curtains," the better to show off your opulent lighting setup.

