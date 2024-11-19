Who’s Afraid of a Colorful Couch?

Picking the "right’ sofa is largely subjective. Some of us look for a couch that’ll support hardcore lounging after a hard day’s work, while others are in the market for an undeniable statement piece—a couch that’s as bold as they are, without sacrificing comfort. The former is a personal journey, but to successfully execute the latter, consider a sofa that stands out due to its brilliant, non-neutral hue. If you’re hung up on how to choose a couch that radiates fun and personality, bypass beige, cool millennial grays, and other hues that are decidedly #teamneutral in search of something brighter. For advice on what to expect when you’ve opted for a brilliantly hued sofa, we tapped Victoria Sass of Prospect Refuge Studio and Kelly Neely of Kelly Neely Interiors for some advice.

When the rest of the space is colorful, a bold couch feels almost like a neutral.

Both designers agree that a colorful sofa is more "set it and forget it" than you might think. "Selecting a color that’s bolder rather than neutral can add a lot of depth and interest into a space," Neely says. "Pillows act as small pieces of art and help to tie colors together, but since they are smaller in size, a sofa fabric really sets the tone for the space." Sass—whose recent Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas featured a table fashioned after the floral-printed sofa in her parents’ Midwestern home—agrees, adding that purchasing a colorful sofa over a neutral one and occasionally swapping out accent pillows may prove to be more economical over time. This bright-red Togo anchors the space and, in a room that is otherwise quiet, makes a statement.

"The more impactful your sofa, the [more] it’s gonna shift the energy of your space," Sass says. "I think sometimes people who are craving change think, Oh, I’ll just get a neutral sofa and then update the pillows. And then they get it all in place and realize it didn’t really have the [anticipated] impact, even after spending just as much money without really changing the energy quite as much as they’d hoped to." Colorful sofas are also a simple way to transform a rental, points out Sass: "If you can’t change the wall colors, or the lighting or drapery, going for a bigger piece of furniture in that accent color can be more impactful." For sectional owners, Sass offers what she refers to as a controversial take. "I think the sectional is the equivalent of the minivan in interior spaces," she says. "If you have to have one or it suits your lifestyle, go playful with it. Otherwise, it appears like a big blob in your room."

Purple is certainly a bold choice for a living room’s sectional, but the cool undertones match that of the pale-blue wall, so the overall effect is calm rather than chaotic.

Additionally, Neely recommends focusing on undertones. "When selecting a non-neutral sofa color, it’s safer to select a color that has a neutral undertone rather than a poppy shade of color," she says. "For example, a blue with gray undertones or red with brown undertones is going to coordinate with other fabrics better than a brighter version of the color." Sass’s advice? Stick close to neutrals while using nature for inspiration. She recommends blue, chocolate brown, and green, which she considers neutral and more easy to blend instead of overpowering a space. "It’s the color of most of nature and it tends to read not as radical as some other colors like a red sofa or a strong artificial color," she adds. Another way to ensure that your sofa doesn’t completely usurp every other item in its presence is to play with wall color.

A pop of almost-Tiffany blue highlights the shape of the couch and picks up on the jewel tones in the wall art in the background.

"If you’re considering a blue sofa, try painting your walls a blue gray," Sass says. "It won’t feel like such a big departure if you kind of stay in the same color family. Instead, it’ll feel harmonious." Also, let texture be your guide. Sass says experimenting with a tweedy texture, for example, offers more variation. "That can be a little bit more transitional," she says. "A solid color is going to feel a lot more contemporary." Finally, a simple way to narrow down your options is to decide between a light and dark-colored sofa. The former has a tendency to show stains, whereas the latter "wears better" and gives off cozy vibes (if that’s what you’re going for!), according to Sass.

If color doesn’t scare you in the slightest, go for broke!