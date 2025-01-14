Who Are You Calling a Tiny House?

For more than a decade, I lived in a 375-square-foot apartment in Brooklyn. It wasn’t the cute "tiny house" you see on an HGTV show or in an endless wash of TikTok videos. It was, well, a small apartment that my partner and I made into a more than livable home. The Covid pandemic led to dueling Zoom calls in tight quarters, prompting an acute need for us to eventually size up, but I learned a lot about taking stock of how much space you really require—even if the answer is a bit more of it.

The small spaces in this issue all ask a similar question: What is the right amount of space for how you want to live? Each answers it in much less than the roughly 2,411 average square feet of a newly built American home. But they’re also not self-consciously minuscule or filled with elaborate, gimmicky custom built-ins. They don’t show people performing feats of extreme downsizing. Rather, they meet the needs of their residents with economy, intention, and creativity.