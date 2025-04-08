SubscribeSign In
A Moroccan-Inspired Midcentury Near Palm Springs Lists for $6M

Designed by Eggers & Wilkman, the 1958 Rancho Mirage home has Carrara marble floors, decorative wood screens, and a courtyard with a fountain.
Location: 70378 Pecos Road, Rancho Mirage, California

Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1958

Architects: Henry Eggers & Walter Wilkman

Footprint: 7,566 square feet (8 bedrooms, 11 baths)

Lot Size: 1 Acre

From the Agent: "A rare and extraordinary offering designed in 1957 by renowned architects Henry Eggers & Walter Wilkman for Thomas B. Davis, White Shadows stands as one of the desert’s most revered architectural masterpieces in Thunderbird Heights. Set behind private gates on an elevated acre, the estate boasts panoramic views of the valley floor and surrounding mountains. A sun-drenched courtyard, highlighted by a striking fountain, serves as the home’s dramatic centerpiece, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an iconic estate where historic modernism meets timeless sophistication, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the desert landscape."

The home was designed by Eggers and Wilkman in collaboration with furniture designer and architect T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings.

Four bedrooms are located in the main house, and there are three in the guesthouse and one in the caretaker’s studio.

Patrick Ketchum

Carrara marble runs from the courtyard, through the interior spaces, and out to the pool.

The home’s courtyard has a central fountain and covered walkways framed by arch motifs.

