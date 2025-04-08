A Moroccan-Inspired Midcentury Near Palm Springs Lists for $6M

From the Agent: "A rare and extraordinary offering designed in 1957 by renowned architects Henry Eggers & Walter Wilkman for Thomas B. Davis, White Shadows stands as one of the desert’s most revered architectural masterpieces in Thunderbird Heights. Set behind private gates on an elevated acre, the estate boasts panoramic views of the valley floor and surrounding mountains. A sun-drenched courtyard, highlighted by a striking fountain, serves as the home’s dramatic centerpiece, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own an iconic estate where historic modernism meets timeless sophistication, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the desert landscape."