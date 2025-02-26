This Tranquil Whidbey Island Cabin Is an “Essay in Wood”

Selvam Velmurugan self identifies as an introvert. "I just love being in quiet places," he says as he recounts his ongoing journey with meditation practices. Having lived in Bellevue, a growing city just east of Seattle, for nearly 35 years, Selvam and his wife, Lakshmi Nidamarthi, decided they needed a space in a quieter place. "I remember talking to one of my colleagues who said every time he got in his car to drive out to his cabin, his blood pressure would immediately drop," recalls Lakshmi. "The next thing I knew, we were driving around trying to find one for ourselves."