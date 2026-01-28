Here Are the Homes Developers Are Building in Altadena

The debris had barely stopped smoldering before the bidding began. After the Eaton Fire leveled more than 6,000 residential buildings in Altadena in January of 2025, home developers began making offers on burned lots, many of which had belonged to families for generations. As a significant shift of land ownership to corporations began taking place, one looming question was, what’s going to get built? Months later, the answer is no longer theoretical. It’s visible in public permit records and new construction. A review of publicly available filings shows that 25 of the 59 corporate-purchased properties identified in Dwell’s original reporting on Altadena-area land sales in July are now actively moving through the rebuild process. (Between Altadena and Pacific Palisades, corporations have now purchased 44.6 percent of fire-damaged properties, about twice the national average of corporate homeowners. ) At least one newly constructed home has already hit the market. Together, these projects offer a perspective on how post-disaster housing is taking shape in a neighborhood once known for its historical architecture and deep-rooted families. More importantly, they hint at who may be able to return to Altadena once rebuilding is complete: will it be longtime residents—many still in rentals, navigating insurance claims and uncertainty—or an entirely new community? Of the corporations that moved swiftly after the fires to buy lots, three currently dominate the permits: Ocean Development, an L.A.-based builder; NP Altadena I, LLC, operated by San Diego–based New Pointe Communities Inc.; and Black Lion Properties, LLC, a newer, more experimental player with ties to the neighborhood. Each is rebuilding differently with its own strategy for market-rate housing, regardless of who may be able to afford it.

Three builders, three strategies Ocean Development holds among the largest share of active permits, and its apparent strategy to create "Like-for-Like" homes is the least surprising, given the City of L.A.’s expedited timeline for such projects that closely mirror what stood before. Under the Eaton Fire rebuild framework, a "Like-for-Like" replacement can be approved without discretionary review by the city as long as the building footprint does not increase by more than 10 percent or 200 square feet, whichever is greater. In practical terms, that can shave months off a timeline. As a result, most of Ocean’s plans closely resemble what existed before the fire, at least on paper: single-family houses generally ranging from approximately 1,700 to 3,200 square feet, often with garages and modest patios.

539 Punahou Street is under construction by Ocean Development, an L.A.-based developer focusing on "Like-for-Like" rebuilds.

But faster approvals don’t automatically translate to faster—or cheaper—construction. Permit data shows build estimates with an average cost of $469,750, with market value for homes at these sizes ranging from $1.375 million to $2.5 million. But it’s still too early to say what these homes will list at. A recent drive past their sites indicates that many have already broken ground, with a few appearing close to completion. Ocean Development has not responded to a request for comment. NP Altadena’s approach also emphasizes speed, but does so by leveraging standardization. The developer created a standardized single-story plan to use across 15 lots, with minor site-specific adjustments such as front elevations in three distinct styles—craftsman, farmhouse, and Spanish/Santa Barbara. This strategy allows NP Altadena to build across several sites with a single review process.

Sticking with one standardized plan has made NP Altadena the first developer to bring a post-fire rebuild to market: a roughly 2,200-square-foot home on Arrowhead Court completed on an accelerated timeline. "Altadena in the 1950s did a lot of grid streets," said Scot Sandstrom, founder and president of New Pointe Communities Inc., during a tour of the newly constructed home. "So we could get away with some commonality since the lot sizes don’t vary much." The home—a white modern farmhouse with four bedrooms and quartz countertops—sits on a rare foothill cul-de-sac with distant glimpses of downtown Los Angeles. It listed for $1.9 million in early December, a price that quickly drew strong reactions online and within the community. "There is nobody that lives in our community currently who can afford that," says Brandon Lamar, a fourth-generation Altadenan who serves as president of the Pasadena branch of NAACP, the nonprofit civil rights organization, and sits on the leadership council of the Eaton Fire Collaborative’s Long-Term Recovery Group. "This is for people outside our community who see this as an opportunity, because Altadena is a gold mine when it comes to land."

NP Altadena I, LLC is the first developer to complete a home post-fire in the community. The 2,200 square-foot home listed for $1.9 million in December of 2025.

Before the fire, Altadena homes of similar specifications sold from the low-to-mid-$1 millions, with a few reaching into the low-to-mid $2 millions. That places a $1.9 million new build with foothill views in the upper third of recent prices—higher than average, but not unprecedented. Still, the gap between what builders consider market-justified and what longtime residents view as reasonable remains a major source of tension—one Sandstrom sees as ultimately resolved by buyer demand. "The market has a funny way of telling you" how to price a home, he said. Black Lion, which currently has two projects with permit submissions underway, is pursuing neither "Like-for-Like" rebuilding nor standardization. Backed by Edwin Castro, a lottery winner with an architecture background who grew up in Altadena, the company appears to be taking a more customized approach—expanding square footage and adding ADUs. Castro has not responded to a request for comment.

3175 Grandeur Ave is under development by Black Lion Properties, LLC.

The strategy would increase housing yield on each parcel by adding multiple units, which could have the added benefit of offsetting post-fire construction costs through future income opportunities, if that is a goal. The trade-off is time: custom projects typically move more slowly through approvals, though that constraint is likely less acute for a self-funded builder with significant capital. The approach aligns with California’s broader push for density, reflecting a fraught topic in community discussions. "You have seniors who know they may not live long enough to see their rebuilds completed, so they’re looking at higher-density options like condos," Lamar says. "And you have others pushing back hard against that." The cost question

Across these three corporate builders, permit valuations cluster around $200 per square foot. When factoring in land sales for the lots where they stand, however, the estimate to create these homes ranges from roughly $450 to $500 per square foot, and that’s before taking into account financing, insurance, time, or other factors. By comparison, some are guessing owner-led rebuilds in the area are ranging from $550 to $750 per square foot. Community-driven rebuilds like ones happening via Altadena Collective propose strategies like discounted rates by leveraging wholesale material costs and reducing architectural fees with a licensed catalog. They prioritize customization and owner involvement, but move more slowly, and this model cannot be applied to empty lots whose owners cannot afford to rebuild at all. Developers, by contrast, are responding to what the homebuilding system rewards: speed, predictability, and scale. In this sense, they are helping restore housing supply in Altadena, rebuilding at a pace and price that the individual owner alone seems unable to achieve. Homes are getting built, and lots aren’t sitting vacant.