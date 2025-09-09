What Is a “Dwell Home,” Really?
Over the past 25 years, we’ve featured thousands of homes, each with its own identity. Somehow, cumulatively, they’ve come to reflect a philosophy about what residential design ought to be
Text by
This story is part of Dwell’s yearlong 25th-anniversary celebration of the people, places, and ideas we’ve championed over the years.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.
Published