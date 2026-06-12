We’ve Never Seen the Knicks Like This. We’ve Also Never Watched the Knicks Like This

Game Two of the Finals in the Carroll Gardens.

One X user asserted that New York needs more public squares and plazas, as they have in Europe and South America, because of how much of a mess the official viewing parties (like the one outside of MSG) have become; another pointed out that the Seaport held one such event. Central Park’s Wollman Rink and Bryant Park are two other examples of parks that have hosted watch parties. While it might be true that New York could use more large capacity public spaces, it seems that even transforming every park in the city into a space to watch wouldn’t be able to contain just how many New Yorkers have emerged with a desire to watch the games overnight.

Bryant Park, as seen from above during Game 3.

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Not since the early pandemic era has street life felt so sufficiently transformed. In this case, this transformation isn’t because of a mandate to socialize outdoors-only, but the collective joy from seeing this team’s determination paying off (and the benefit of good weather), which is particularly heightened due to the countless seasons when they weren’t exactly victorious. I’m also reminded of the first day of 2026 when I attempted to get into the inauguration block party for Zohran Mamdani. Despite the freezing cold, thousands of us stood outside on the streets of Downtown Manhattan. We didn’t stand a chance of actually glimpsing the mayor, but it didn’t matter all that much; it wasn’t about him, but about being with other people who were just as moved. And remembering that taking back the streets from cars for a day is a damn good feeling.

Celebrating in Times Square at the end of Game 4.