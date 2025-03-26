This Alps-Inspired Seattle Home Is Part Chalet, Part Sea Ranch

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"Located in West Seattle, the house sits in a quiet, tight-knit residential enclave with western views of the Puget Sound. The existing structure was demolished save for its foundation.

From the Architect: " Designed for a couple who lived in Switzerland for 15 years, the West Seattle Chalet is inspired by the jagged peaks of the Swiss Alps. The interior is both warm and minimal, with large windows framing views of the surrounding garden and the Olympic Mountains. Clad entirely in wood, it is a contemporary chalet-style home in the Pacific Northwest.

"The owners’ love for their location and community was a major factor in their decision to remain on the property. Their vision for the new house included street-facing elements designed to encourage interaction with neighbors and private living spaces at the back of the house to provide garden views and backyard access. The upper level was designed to function as a primary suite with a sitting area and access to a deck with views of the Olympic Mountains.

"The shed roof facing the street was inspired by the Swiss Alps. It responds to the scale of the neighborhood, sheltering a front porch that encourages social interaction. The upper shed roof, facing south, conceals a private deck.

"The three-level home’s main level features an entry and office facing the street, with living, kitchen, and dining areas facing east. The east-facing rooms provide garden views from large window seats and easy access to the backyard and north patio for summer dining and outdoor activities. The lower level contains a guest suite, a bathroom with a sauna, laundry, utilities, and storage. The entire house was lifted to create eight-foot basement ceilings. The upper level has a primary suite and a west-facing upper living room that opens onto a private deck with Olympic Mountain views. The home has wood siding and a metal roof, reminiscent of Swiss barns and mountain structures, and elemental materials are used throughout to create a minimalist palette."