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This $550K Seattle Condo Is at the Top of Its ClassView 16 Photos

This $550K Seattle Condo Is at the Top of Its Class

Set inside the historic 1896 West Queen Anne School, the Victorian-era classroom has graduated to become a lofty one-bedroom with an A+ kitchen.
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Location: 1401 5th Ave W #305, Seattle, Washington

Price: $550,000

Year Built: 1896 (with additions through 1920)

Architects: Warren P. Skillings and James M. Corner

Renovation Date: 2024

Footprint: 714 square feet (1 bed, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Originally an elementary school classroom in Seattle’s historic West Queen Anne School, this one-of-a-kind residence has been thoughtfully transformed through an extensive renovation that preserves the building’s architectural character while improving its functionality. The redesigned layout opened up the living space and completely reworked the kitchen and bathroom, creating a home that balances historic details with contemporary updates.

Original features, including soaring ceilings, expansive classroom windows, and other historic architectural details, remain central to the home. Carefully selected finishes, exposed brick, a custom rolling library ladder, and Victorian- and Edwardian-inspired elements reference the building’s history. The home also comes with secure garage parking and a dedicated storage unit within the building, and it sits on the school’s landscaped 1.76-acre grounds in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, minutes from parks, cafes, downtown, and transit."

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo occupies a former elementary school classroom inside the West Queen Anne School, built in 1896.&nbsp;

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo occupies a former elementary school classroom inside the West Queen Anne School, built in 1896. 

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According to the seller, "The afternoon sun pours through the large, west-facing windows, filling the home with light all year round."&nbsp;

According to the seller, "The afternoon sun pours through the large, west-facing windows, filling the home with light all year round." 

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A spiral staircase connects the lower level to a sleeping loft above.&nbsp;

A spiral staircase connects the lower level to a sleeping loft above. 

Shelves in the living room are accessed by a custom rolling library ladder.&nbsp;

Shelves in the living room are accessed by a custom rolling library ladder. 

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The renovated kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, subway tile, and a large island&nbsp;

The renovated kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, subway tile, and a large island 

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The remodeled bathroom has a walk-in shower and a section of the original brick wall, which, according to the seller, was uncovered during the renovation.&nbsp;

The remodeled bathroom has a walk-in shower and a section of the original brick wall, which, according to the seller, was uncovered during the renovation. 

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The second-level bedroom has an open wardrobe and built-in storage.&nbsp;

The second-level bedroom has an open wardrobe and built-in storage. 

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The former school sits on 1.76 landscaped acres in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, near Kerry Park and downtown.

The former school sits on 1.76 landscaped acres in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, near Kerry Park and downtown.

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1401 5th Avenue W #305 in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $550,000 by Jaime Holt of Homes with Jaime | Keller Williams CPRE.

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