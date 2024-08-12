Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
In England, a RIBA Award–Winning Countryside Home Hits the Market for £1.8MView 10 Photos

In England, a RIBA Award–Winning Countryside Home Hits the Market for £1.8M

Set in the rolling hills of Kent, the house by Hollaway Studio pairs a rustic flint facade with floor-to-ceiling glazing and a striking metal roof.
Location: Westcliffe, Kent, England

Price: £1,750,000 (approximately $2,220,146 USD)

Architect: Hollaway Studio

Footprint: 2,540 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "This exceptional three-bedroom house is by RIBA award–winning architectural practice Hollaway Studio. Set within the grounds of Grade II–listed Wallet’s Court, the building was designed to be concealed behind a striking flint wall, ingeniously dissecting the site into two distinct halves. An established grassy meadow and newly planted orchard sit at the front, with a sunken garden at the rear, carefully planted to enhance the biodiversity on site. The house unfolds over 2,000 square feet of lateral living space and employs a simple palette of materials, including oak and concrete, to emphasize the building’s distinct form and surrounding environment. Designed to reflect the local vernacular, the house has a flint facade punctuated by a cantilevered study set on concrete columns, intended to represent a modern interpretation of a staddle hut. There is also an enclosed carport with space for several vehicles."

Known as West Meadow, the sprawling 2,540-square-foot residence has a shaded concrete walkway overlooking the countryside.

The open-plan kitchen/living/dining area has a double-height pitched roof.

The primary suite is positioned at one end of the home. Floor-to-ceiling glazing brings in views of the nearby garden and the landscape beyond.

A cantilevered glass hallway links the living areas to a quiet home office.

A gravel pathway snakes toward a firepit in the backyard, surrounded by hawthorn hedges.

The Meadow in Westcliffe, Kent, England, is currently listed for £1,750,000 (approximately $2,220,146 USD) by The Modern House.

