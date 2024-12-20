SubscribeSign In
How an Outdated Montreal Row House Became a Homey Office Space

Brand design studio Wedge turns a century-old house into home-sweet-home for its creative team.
Aidan Matthews
Did Sarah Di Domenico manifest this 100-year-old house when she made a napkin sketch of her dream office in 2020? Whether the power of magical thinking is real or not, here she is: running her branding studio, Wedge, alongside life and work partner Justin Lortie out of a warm and homey workspace that has the exact same arched door and facade that she had drafted during a blue-sky brainstorming session.

Stacey McLachlan
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

