Architectural Optimism Is Alive and Well in Lebanon

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. I did not want to go to Beirut. I was tired from working on a book all summer, and I wanted to stay home and rest, not fly halfway around the world to go to a weeklong design fair that was putting me up in the Lebanese capital. Design press junkets can be the kind of thing where some PR person whisks you off to a very expensive building, and then you look at the building and nod and say, yes, this is a very nice building, and then they serve you a very expensive lunch, and you nod and say, yes, this, too, is very nice, and then you go home having learned what, exactly, you don’t know. For a moment, I considered backing out of the trip, blaming it on the State Department’s Level Four travel warning: "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict." Yes, sir! The news stories we see in the West about the country depict it almost exclusively as a place of explosions and war. That could be enough to stop many from going. But, thankfully, I try not to let the U.S. government direct my decisions, and the design fair, called We Design Beirut, was not only unlike any junket I’ve been on, it showed me how deeply American media and institutions have failed to understand the region and its design intelligence, to our loss.

One of the clichés about Lebanon is that it’s a land of contrasts—you can ski in the morning and lounge on a beach in the afternoon; you can be shopping at Hermès when the city’s power flickers out, as it often does—and this actually rang true on the trip. The fair’s organizers shuttled press and VIPs around a packed schedule of events, and the tonal contrasts among the designs on display here were sometimes dizzying. Half the fair was a very chic version of Absolutely Fabulous. When I was surprised to see someone in the VIP group going off to dinner at 10:45 p.m., he responded with a shrug: "It’s Beirut." The other half was absolutely serious. One exhibition featured a group of Palestinian women living as refugees in Lebanon who wove traditional thobes, or dresses, representing the towns and cities they had left behind. Another installation dramatized the chaos of the 2020 port explosion. Party through the pain was a sort of through line. "We are an insane people," Samer Al Ameen, one of the fair’s organizers, told a crowd over the weekend to laughs. "Too resilient." The fair, which was open to the public and occupied spaces throughout the city, was on its second edition and is the work of Al Ameen, a designer, and Mariana Wehbe, a PR maven. It kicked off in an abandoned factory filled for the week with traditional artisans and contemporary designers reworking historical techniques like wood inlaying and glass blowing. In one of the rooms, the fashion designer Salim Azzam organized a performance with the seamstresses who make his clothes and the singer Lynn Adib. The artisans, like Azzam, are Druze, one of Lebanon’s many religious groups and one that has often had a tough go of it in the region. They sat in a ring and performed stylized movements of thread cutting and embroidering while Adib walked in the middle and sang among them.

The setting for Salim Azzam’s performance featuring the artisans who create his clothing.

Sometimes performances at design fairs can be a bit abstract and befuddling in an experimental theater kind of way, but this one was surprisingly moving. Adib’s voice threaded throughout the space, punctuated by the motions of the seated women and an electronic soundtrack, creating a kind of haunting Bolero. Not having made any friends yet on the trip who could distract me, I watched the performance twice and was only more moved the second time. The singing was both mournful and beautiful; the connection to traditional crafts clear. Even though I was still jet-lagged and didn’t understand the language or the explicit intent behind the performance, I got locked into the solemn but celebratory tone. My recalcitrance to the trip was dealt a death blow, and I sensed that this wouldn’t be the usual PR jaunt.

A Nation in Stitches installation from the nonprofit Inaash, featuring traditional thobes created by Palestinian women living in Lebanon.

Then we spent the afternoon at the ruins of the Roman Baths downtown, where designers had installed creations all made of marble, including a giant bathtub that at a later event would be filled with dry ice smoke and would have bathing dancers frolic around it. It’s Beirut! And the next morning was a cold plunge back into living history at Burj El Murr, a ghostly tower in the city that had been left abandoned for years. At one time the tallest building in Lebanon, snipers used it as a base during the country’s Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 1990, and militants interrogated victims in its basement. We Design Beirut was opening it to the public for the first time with a display of student work titled Design in Conflict.

We Design Beirut installation the Roman Baths in downtown Beirut.

"When we think about space, it’s very hard to think about post-conflict," said Shereen Doummar, cocurator of the Lebanese pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, in a panel talk there. Her words resonated; people I had met at the fair told me that just a few days before the talk, Israeli spy drones were flying overhead, their loud buzzing a reminder that conflict was never very far away. On display on the ground floor of the tower were displays of student work curated by a group of designers. By the entrance was Sleyman Haber’s stand. At the Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts, he designed an ironic "humanoid shield carrier" designed to justify "claims of use of civilians of human shields, as we have found them to be insufficient, and so has anyone with ten seconds to think." Other students had similarly tongue-in-cheek work—a "human-centered" weapon design; a guide for how to turn household objects into a postapocalyptic survival pack. Student design showcases can often be very polite, with careerist hopefuls putting their most marketable faces forward. This was refreshingly not that. Instead it was a reminder of what design can be at its most realistically ambitious: not trying to sell products or imagine abstract utopias, but trying to queer dystopias, as the poet Kyle Carrero Lopez has phrased it. Lopez’s idea is to riff on the horrors that be to try to find a way out toward something better. Many of the students’ work showed a buoyant sense of humor that acknowledged the brutal reality around them without letting it define them. It’s an inspiring approach for work anywhere, even more so when it’s coming from young people going through so much.

Student work installation at the Burj El Murr.

Even at the next event at the luxe Villa Audi, a neoclassical mansion turned museum that the fair had filled with the kind of collectible design you might see at Milan’s Salone del Mobile, things were charged with a mixture of trauma and elegance. I watched a performance by designer Nadeen Roufael, who dangled ceramics by threads that she cut, letting the pieces shatter on the ground. Roufael then wrapped the shards in fresh clay, slowly creating new, compound objects out of what was broken. It was a simple but effective metaphor for the continual reconstruction that Lebanese designers must take on.

Lifestrap by Sleyman Haber at the Burj El Murr.

In the audience, I met Mehdi Hijazi, a Lebanese architect checking out the fair. He told me that he was from the south, the part of the country being shelled by Israel, and I was stunned silent a bit. As I kept telling people on the trip, I could not really comprehend what it was like living in a country being so constantly attacked. If Manhattan had enemy drones flying overhead and rockets landing just an hour’s drive away, the chaos that would erupt would be like something out of a 2000s apocalypse movie. You’d see Will Smith running down Broadway and leaping into the last chopper leaving the island. Here, though, everyone seemed to take it in stride. Instead of dwelling too long on what was happening in the south, Hijazi and I talked about whether the new Taylor Swift album was as bad as everyone says (it’s not!) and if Zohran Mamdani was going to win the New York City mayor’s election (he did!). He tells me about The Brick Talk, his podcast, or series of "playdates on film," as he puts it, and we talk about how so many architecture grads end up leaving the field to do other things. Hijazi and I wandered to a designer panel talk at the villa, where there’s a lot said about "resilience" being another of the clichés about Lebanon. There was a refrain among the speakers and comments from the crowd of not wanting to have to be resilient and just wanting to be able to live and create as people elsewhere do. People talked about the younger generation’s hope to close the chapter that began with the start of the Civil War and not just pine for Beirut’s so-called Golden Age of the 1950s and ’60s, when the city became a garden of modernist architecture in an idyllic Mediterranean setting. Designer Serge El Douaihy said that he thought that people who had left the country had recently been moving back, and a new era for the city was starting. There was some optimism about the country’s new government. The best days might yet still be ahead, though no one went quite so far as to say that. The difficulties of the moment are probably too present for that kind of rosy outlook.

The next day on a field trip to the Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation, a museum dedicated to the modernist Lebanese artist in the hills outside Beirut, we drove past the port explosion site, still a scar in the city. At the foundation, Karim Bekdache, the architect of the new foundation’s building, talks about the "damage on damage on damage" on the landscape here, and how that led him to preserve the trees and stones on the land when designing the modest new museum. It’s something that might feel like generic lip service to a vague idea of sustainability elsewhere, but it felt more substantive here where the wounds of history were still so visible.

The grounds of the Saloua Raouda Choucair Foundation outside Beirut.

But it was here at the foundation that I realized how much I was focusing on the alluring strangeness of war and missing the overall sweep of where I was. During an outdoor panel talk there, I heard a small buzz overhead. A drone. A few people near me tittered because a few of us Western journalists had talked about wanting to see one after hearing so much about them. "Look! Look!" new friends from Switzerland and Greece stage-whispered to me before one of the Arab journalists on the trip turned toward us. "That’s one of ours," she said with what might have been a hint of an eye roll. It was a simple video drone capturing some overhead shots, not foreign spy tech. We Westerners had fallen victim to our desire to witness the exciting, violent world we had seen on our screens. Instead, what we saw here was a media outlet in the region telling its own stories about its world and a creative visionary of it—a more inspiring reality, but one the state department and its scary travel warnings didn’t train me to look for. As visible as the scars of the past are on Lebanon’s buildings, some of which still have bullet holes and the marks of bomb blasts, there’s way more here to see than that. The fair organized a modern architecture bus tour of Beirut, where we saw some of the glories of the modernist Golden Age, and interspersed are contemporary towers by Herzog and de Meuron and Norman Foster; Zaha Hadid has a couple buildings in the city. Lina Ghotmeh has a really handsome new building not far from where I was staying. On the last day, we took a bus trip up to Tripoli, where Oscar Niemeyer designed an international fair ground that was never totally finished because of the Civil War. Its bones are still awesome: marvelous concrete domes, arches, and pavilions in a flowering landscape. I wonder if this is what I’ve been set up to want Lebanese design to be: some kind of failed experiment, beautiful in its ruins, thrillingly dangerous in its disrepair. Or do I want it to be somehow proud, noble, and defiant? Or a tourist’s playground for international travelers?

Lebanese Pavilion at the Rachid Karami International Fair ground in Tripoli, designed by Oscar Niemeyer.

Being in the country reminded me of being in Mexico City in 2009 when U.S. leaders were saying that Mexico was on the verge of being a failed state. People I talked to while I was there then were confused. Failed state? They were living their lives like normal. Now, fortunately, people in the U.S. are appreciating contemporary Mexican design more, but it’s taken almost 20 years to get past the weird narratives that people up here have been spinning. As I headed back to New York and caught up on the headlines here, I thought about how much the U.S. could stand to look in the mirror. The police are shooting Black people. ICE is rounding up immigrants. Political violence and extremism are on the rise. It wouldn’t be so hard to turn the tables on the U.S. and spread fearmongering about life here: Government-backed militias are targeting minority ethnic groups. Shootings are common in public spaces. Political instability makes travel planning difficult. Do Not Travel to the United States. Maybe we should be having more panels about designing amid conflict here instead of pretending that all the world’s wars are an ocean away. By dumping these narratives on Lebanon, we are just applying another kind of pressure on the country on top of everything else it has to endure. And that only makes it more inspiring to see designers here thriving and creating their own worlds.

The Concorde Building, designed by Pierre Neema, Jacques Aractingi, and Vladimir Bodiansky in 1967, seen via a bus tour.

After I get home, I have to stop myself from checking in like an anxious tia on Hijazi after hearing about another round of Israeli bombing in the south—I see on his Instagram story that he’s posted a Strava screenshot. Later, a seaside sunset. Life goes on. There’s more to Lebanon than violence even as the violence continues, and from the U.S. I have to remember that I don’t have a great perspective on what is really going on. "We’ve been living like this for so long," Mariana Wehbe, the fair’s co-organizer, tells me, "that even though it’s not the perfect way to live, it’s what we’ve become used to. So when there’s conflict, there’s conflict, and then when there isn’t, we just go on with our lives. Call it resilience, call it insanity. It’s survival in a way." Whatever this energy is, it’s contagious. As a New Yorker, I had never felt more provincial than when I was in Beirut, surrounded by people from across the region speaking a mix of Arabic, English, and French intent on designing a new future despite the many challenges.