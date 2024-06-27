In the Hamptons, a Waterfront Cottage Hits the Market for $1.8M

From the Agent: "Experience the epitome of bespoke waterfront living, where every detail bears the imprint of the owner/designer’s vision and passion. As you enter the property, a regal Japanese maple in the courtyard extends its welcome, leading you into the foyer where you’ll discover a mirrored haven. Repeated elements provide a sense of cohesion throughout the design, like the 19th-century wood panels imported from the UK that adorn the walls in the living room and primary bedroom. The kitchen intertwines Japanese influences with modern function: handcrafted aluminum cabinet hardware sparkles, while a Viking induction range and Corian countertops ensure the culinary workshop can handle your creations. The adjacent living and dining areas frame vistas of the gorgeous waterfront and cove. The primary and guest bedrooms offer sanctuary from the world outside, and luxurious details continue in the custom bathroom, where aluminum and natural oak accents and textured tile create an oasis of serenity and style."