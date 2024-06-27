In the Hamptons, a Waterfront Cottage Hits the Market for $1.8M

SubscribeSign In
Set right on the edge of Fish Cove, the revamped 1960 home conjures up hygge vibes with Scandinavian-style interiors. And there’s a private dock for your boat.
Text by
Welcome to Beach Week, our annual celebration of the best place on Earth.  

Location: 10 Helens Lane, Southampton, New York

Price: $1,795,000

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 1,184 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)

Lot Size: 0.44 acres

From the Agent: "Experience the epitome of bespoke waterfront living, where every detail bears the imprint of the owner/designer’s vision and passion. As you enter the property, a regal Japanese maple in the courtyard extends its welcome, leading you into the foyer where you’ll discover a mirrored haven. Repeated elements provide a sense of cohesion throughout the design, like the 19th-century wood panels imported from the UK that adorn the walls in the living room and primary bedroom. The kitchen intertwines Japanese influences with modern function: handcrafted aluminum cabinet hardware sparkles, while a Viking induction range and Corian countertops ensure the culinary workshop can handle your creations. The adjacent living and dining areas frame vistas of the gorgeous waterfront and cove. The primary and guest bedrooms offer sanctuary from the world outside, and luxurious details continue in the custom bathroom, where aluminum and natural oak accents and textured tile create an oasis of serenity and style."

The waterfront home sits on a nearly half acre lot, surrounded by tall trees and a lush lawn.

An internal wall of windows allows natural light to fill the living areas.

The bright dining area is located steps away from the kitchen.

The primary bedroom features light wood floors and paneled walls .

The waterfront lawn abuts 160 feet of shoreline. The yard includes a firepit with custom seating and a private dock that can accommodate a 30-foot boat.

