After a Complete Overhaul, a Luminous Warehouse Loft in Barcelona Seeks €1.3M
Location: Carrer Emilia Coranty, Sant Martí, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Price:€ 1,250,000 (approximately $1,455,537 USD)
Original Year Built: Circa 1855
Original Architect: Josep Oriol i Bernadet, with later expansions by Josep Fontserè
Renovation Year: 2025
Renovation Architect: Daniel Mòdol
Footprint: 1,765 square feet (2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)
From the Agent: "Step into a masterful blend of history and modernity in this exceptional 164 square meter loft, set within one of four iconic 19th-century warehouses transformed into contemporary living spaces. Spread across three levels, the loft captivates with its soaring ceilings, open-plan layout, and abundant natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. A highlight of this unique home is its private garden and terrace—a rare sanctuary in the heart of the city. The property features a fully equipped kitchen with premium finishes, elegant bathrooms, air conditioning, and an elevator for convenience. It’s located in the dynamic 22@ district, Barcelona’s innovation and design hub, and residents enjoy proximity to creative studios, cafés, and urban green spaces—all while remaining well connected to the city’s historic core and the Mediterranean coast."
Lara Loft in Barcelona, Spain, is currently listed for €1,250,000 by Andrada Camelia of Fantastic Frank.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.