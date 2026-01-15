After a Complete Overhaul, a Luminous Warehouse Loft in Barcelona Seeks €1.3M

SubscribeSign In
Originally built in the 1850s, the industrial space has been transformed into an airy three-story home adjacent to a tranquil courtyard.
Text by
Location: Carrer Emilia Coranty, Sant Martí, 08018 Barcelona, Spain 

Price: 1,250,000 (approximately $1,455,537 USD)

Original Year Built: Circa 1855

Original Architect: Josep Oriol i Bernadet, with later expansions by Josep Fontserè

Renovation Year: 2025

Renovation Architect: Daniel Mòdol

Footprint: 1,765 square feet (2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

From the Agent: "Step into a masterful blend of history and modernity in this exceptional 164 square meter loft, set within one of four iconic 19th-century warehouses transformed into contemporary living spaces. Spread across three levels, the loft captivates with its soaring ceilings, open-plan layout, and abundant natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. A highlight of this unique home is its private garden and terrace—a rare sanctuary in the heart of the city. The property features a fully equipped kitchen with premium finishes, elegant bathrooms, air conditioning, and an elevator for convenience. It’s located in the dynamic 22@ district, Barcelona’s innovation and design hub, and residents enjoy proximity to creative studios, cafés, and urban green spaces—all while remaining well connected to the city’s historic core and the Mediterranean coast."

A private courtyard at the loft’s entry offers respite from the neighborhood’s busy streets. 

Sliding glass doors connect the ground-floor kitchen with the patio.

A private elevator connects the loft’s three levels. 

The loft’s two bedrooms are located on the third floor. 

A communal pool is shared with the other units on the property.. 

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

