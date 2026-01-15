After a Complete Overhaul, a Luminous Warehouse Loft in Barcelona Seeks €1.3M

Footprint: 1,765 square feet (2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

From the Agent: "Step into a masterful blend of history and modernity in this exceptional 164 square meter loft, set within one of four iconic 19th-century warehouses transformed into contemporary living spaces. Spread across three levels, the loft captivates with its soaring ceilings, open-plan layout, and abundant natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows. A highlight of this unique home is its private garden and terrace—a rare sanctuary in the heart of the city. The property features a fully equipped kitchen with premium finishes, elegant bathrooms, air conditioning, and an elevator for convenience. It’s located in the dynamic 22@ district, Barcelona’s innovation and design hub, and residents enjoy proximity to creative studios, cafés, and urban green spaces—all while remaining well connected to the city’s historic core and the Mediterranean coast."