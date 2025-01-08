Vintage Vibes Meet Passive Design in This $1M New Zealand Home
Location: 216 Glenmorven Road, Wellington, New Zealand
Price: $1,875,000 NZD (approximately $1,057,947 USD)
Architect: GreenHaus Architects
Footprint: 1,130 square feet (two bedrooms, one full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 17.3 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Waraki. Set against elevated landscapes, this midcentury-inspired passive house by GreenHaus Architects offers year-round comfort without heating, thanks to its thoughtful north orientation and airtight construction. Inside, open-plan living areas have substantial indoor/outdoor flow, enhanced by a sunken lounge, midcentury light fittings, and feature wall coverings from Flavor Wallpapers in Brooklyn. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with new appliances, custom cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. The property is supported by three large water tanks that feed lush gardens and an organic permaculture food forest, plus an additional outbuilding, known as the Laundry, which previously earned superhost status on Airbnb."
216 Glenmorven Road, located in Wellington, New Zealand, is currently listed for circa $1,875,000 NZD (approximately $1,057,947 USD) by Brady Bingham of New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.