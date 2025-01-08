Vintage Vibes Meet Passive Design in This $1M New Zealand Home

Footprint: 1,130 square feet (two bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 17.3 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Waraki. Set against elevated landscapes, this midcentury-inspired passive house by GreenHaus Architects offers year-round comfort without heating, thanks to its thoughtful north orientation and airtight construction. Inside, open-plan living areas have substantial indoor/outdoor flow, enhanced by a sunken lounge, midcentury light fittings, and feature wall coverings from Flavor Wallpapers in Brooklyn. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with new appliances, custom cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. The property is supported by three large water tanks that feed lush gardens and an organic permaculture food forest, plus an additional outbuilding, known as the Laundry, which previously earned superhost status on Airbnb."