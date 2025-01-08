New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Vintage Vibes Meet Passive Design in This $1M New Zealand Home

Designed by GreenHaus Architects, the midcentury-inspired residence sits on over 17 acres and comes with a popular Airbnb rental.
Location: 216 Glenmorven Road, Wellington, New Zealand

Price: $1,875,000 NZD (approximately $1,057,947 USD)

Architect: GreenHaus Architects

Footprint: 1,130 square feet (two bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 17.3 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Waraki. Set against elevated landscapes, this midcentury-inspired passive house by GreenHaus Architects offers year-round comfort without heating, thanks to its thoughtful north orientation and airtight construction. Inside, open-plan living areas have substantial indoor/outdoor flow, enhanced by a sunken lounge, midcentury light fittings, and feature wall coverings from Flavor Wallpapers in Brooklyn. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with new appliances, custom cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. The property is supported by three large water tanks that feed lush gardens and an organic permaculture food forest, plus an additional outbuilding, known as the Laundry, which previously earned superhost status on Airbnb."

The home’s dramatic front facade is emblazoned with multicolored panels that pop against the sleek gray exterior.&nbsp;

Polished concrete runs throughout the living areas on the lower level, while large sliding glass doors open to an adjacent deck.

The kitchen has high-end appliances and a spacious walk-in pantry.

A sleek wood-and-metal staircase leads to the mezzanine and bedrooms on the upper level.

A detached studio sits steps away from the main house.&nbsp;

