If You Love to Garden, This $525K Sacramento Valley House Is Ripe for the Picking

The wood-clad 1970 home has exposed beams, clerestory windows, and a big backyard with raised beds and abundant plantings.
Text by
Location: 53 Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa, California

Price: $525,000

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 1,712 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in Walnut Ranch Estates, this 1970 home offers 1,712 square feet of inspired living space, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, and multiple courtyards and outdoor living areas. Inside, the home embraces clean lines and organic materials: floor-to-ceiling windows, raw wood walls and doors, exposed beams, concrete floors, and a striking hearth fireplace with built-ins and storage throughout. Step outside into a true, masterfully landscaped sanctuary offering abundant plantings, curated beds, and natural beauty designed to evolve with the seasons. With its distinctive architecture, seamless indoor/outdoor connections, and lushly designed gardens, this home is a rare find in one of the area’s most desirable neighborhoods."

Wood inlays are embedded in the polished concrete floors.

Throughout the home, clerestory windows bring in light while maintaining privacy.&nbsp;

The updated kitchen has KitchenAid and Thermador appliances.

An enclosed atrium sits off the kitchen, providing a soft transition between indoors and out.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

