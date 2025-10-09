If You Love to Garden, This $525K Sacramento Valley House Is Ripe for the Picking
Location: 53 Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa, California
Price: $525,000
Year Built: 1970
Footprint: 1,712 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.31 Acres
From the Agent: "Nestled in Walnut Ranch Estates, this 1970 home offers 1,712 square feet of inspired living space, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, and multiple courtyards and outdoor living areas. Inside, the home embraces clean lines and organic materials: floor-to-ceiling windows, raw wood walls and doors, exposed beams, concrete floors, and a striking hearth fireplace with built-ins and storage throughout. Step outside into a true, masterfully landscaped sanctuary offering abundant plantings, curated beds, and natural beauty designed to evolve with the seasons. With its distinctive architecture, seamless indoor/outdoor connections, and lushly designed gardens, this home is a rare find in one of the area’s most desirable neighborhoods."
53 Walnut Tree Drive in Colusa, California, is currently listed for $525,000 by Amber Torres of eXp Realty of California.
