Elevate Every Corner of Your Home With This Fun, New Wallpaper Collection

While wallpaper is having a bit of a renaissance these days, for textile and fan-favorite brand Perennials, foraying into this space feels like a natural progression. The same way the brand has always approached its signature textiles over the decades, Perennials’ first ever wallcoverings collection brings luxury and durability to the forefront, with 18 elegant designs that skew four major categories—Metallics, Patterns & Murals, Textures, and Performance. "Our collection is meticulously curated and includes designs boasting clean lines, dimensional textures, and abstract motifs," says Perennials design director Amy Williams. The reasoning behind these four categories was a matter of taste: Perennials wanted to launch a debut that would appeal to everyone, while still maintaining the elegance and high performance the company is known for. After all, the design aficionado who loves wild patterns is different from the one who focuses more on subtle shimmer and pale hues, and the goal was to make sure both could find their favorite style.

The idea of covering an entire room with wallpaper can be visually overwhelming. The unique, dimensional designs in Perennials’ new textured wallcovering collection counteracts that with subtle, welcoming hues that add a tactile appeal.

First up is the Metallics category, featuring Diva, a handwoven metallic texture crafted from raffia for a rustic feel, and Celestial, which uses a stunning metallic foil for an extra pop. According to Williams, these are the wallcoverings you want in dining rooms while you’re entertaining: "Metallics add a touch of luxury and sophistication, and placing them on the ceiling creates a striking focal point, adding dimension to the space without overwhelming it," she says. Shop the Look

With Patterns & Murals, you have all the color and design you want, which adds a playful touch to any space. Arigato, for instance, is inspired by the Perennials fabric of the same name and is a versatile pattern resembling hand-stitched embroidery that’s available in every colorway imaginable. The Palmetto design is a vibrant palm pattern that’s ideal for vacation homes and beach residences, while Bebop features a cheerful organic dot pattern with hazy lines.

The Palmetto design adds extra depth and scale on a traditional palm pattern and exudes a hand-painted look. "Already a bestselling pattern in fabric, we took it to the next level by adjusting the scale and experimenting with colors," says Perennials design director Amy Williams.

For homes that rely more on subtle hues than bursts of prints, the Textures category is perfect, as it adds interest through touch and feel rather than colors. Terrain, for instance, is a sustainable option made with agave and features a handwoven design, while Sugar Coated and Cover Up make use of basket weave prints of various materials for carefree vibes. "Textured wallcoverings add depth and visual interest to spaces where comfort and relaxation are key, such as living rooms and bedrooms," adds Williams. "They also work well in hallways, adding tactile appeal and helping to create a welcoming atmosphere."

In order to add depth in a more minimalist home, the Textures category utilizes distinctive, unique fabrics in each wallcovering. Here, the handwoven raffia design and metallic backing in Diva add visual interest to the doors without going overboard.

Finally, you have Performance options, which are ideal for high-traffic areas and homes with kids. These are the designs that have been created to be machine-washable and the most resistant to fading for added durability: The aptly named Mess Around, for instance, uses depth and dimension in its design scheme to combat the messes of your daily life, and Cheese Please utilizes a delicate pattern consisting of soft, organic lines reminiscent of a cheese cloth for a busy playroom.

Using a covering from the Metallics category, like Aura seen here, can help add a touch of depth and dimension to those oft-overlooked areas of the home.

The best part about the new collection is the fact that there are no hard and fast rules; you can mix and match them however you want, whether that’s choosing to entirely cover one room top to bottom in fabric, or creating small pockets throughout the home where they can be used as focal points. "Consideration of pattern scale is crucial when covering the entire room," Williams says. "For expansive areas, opt for large to medium patterns like our Aura and Palmetto, which can make spacious rooms feel balanced." To create a focal point like a wall above a small powder room, for instance, think multihued designs, bold prints, and cheerful vibes since you’ll be able to make a larger statement by overdoing it on color and pattern. "Conversely, smaller patterns such as our Arigato are ideal for creating a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance in smaller spaces," she adds.