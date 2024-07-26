Why Are Wall Doodles Everywhere These Days?

The oil paint sticks artist Alley Bell used for the wall illustrations at New York cafe and wine bar Casetta are, in form, not unlike large pieces of chalk or enlarged crayons.

To be clear, as long as we’ve had walls, we’ve been drawing on them. Just look to the Chauvet Cave in France, with some of the earliest known figurative rock paintings and engravings. By the Renaissance period, no half-decent chapel or palace was complete without a fresco. Many 20th-century artists used their homes as canvases for all sorts of experimental markings—British photographer and interior designer Cecil Beaton’s bathroom at his country house had stenciled and signed drawings of his guests’ hands on the walls, American painter Walter Anderson covered his Mississippi cottage with sketches of surrounding flora and fauna, and French poet and artist Jean Cocteau left his mark on his famous "tattooed villa" with charcoal-and-tempera Greek gods in almost every room.



The bedroom ceiling of this Brooklyn brownstone features sketch-like artwork by Bell.