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Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2MView 8 Photos

Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2M

The historic home pioneered a novel counterweighted shutter system, and it helped launch the famed architect’s solo career.
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Price: $2,000,000

Year Built: 1952

Architect: Paul Rudolph

Footprint: 600 square feet (1 bedrooms, 1 baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by Paul Rudolph at the age of 33, the Walker Guest House was his first independent commission following his split from architect Ralph Twitchell, and the project that launched his ascent as one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The house’s most distinctive feature is its system of adjustable exterior wooden panels, raised and lowered by 77-pound, red-painted cannonball counterweights sourced from its original site on Sanibel Island, Florida. When closed, they function as shutters; when opened, they form shaded canopies—allowing the structure to continuously transform in response to light, climate, and use. Since its original construction, the house has been privately acquired and relocated to California. This is a singular opportunity to acquire one of the defining works of American modernism, intact and in private hands for the first time in a generation."

Read more about the Walker Guest House on Dwell.

Through his interior design studio, HOMMEMADE, A$AP Rocky curated the home’s interiors for a showing at L.A. Design Week. (These pieces are not included in the current listing)

Through his interior design studio, HOMMEMADE, A$AP Rocky curated the home’s interiors for a showing at L.A. Design Week. (These pieces are not included in the current listing)

Per the agent, "In 1957, Architectural Record readers voted it one of the most important houses of the century—alongside Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House and Philip Johnson’s Glass House."

Per the agent, "In 1957, Architectural Record readers voted it one of the most important houses of the century—alongside Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House and Philip Johnson’s Glass House."

Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2M - Photo 3 of 7 -
Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2M - Photo 4 of 7 -
The plush cactus is a Gufram x HOMMEMADE collaboration.

The plush cactus is a Gufram x HOMMEMADE collaboration.

Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2M - Photo 6 of 7 -
The historic home is offered along with its original interior furnishings and architectural plans.

The historic home is offered along with its original interior furnishings and architectural plans.

The Walker Guest House is currently listed for $2,000,000 by Basic.Space. 

Lead photo by Matthew Kavanagh, courtesy of Basic.Space

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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