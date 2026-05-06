Paul Rudolph’s Walker Guest House Is Back on the Market for $2M

Footprint: 600 square feet (1 bedrooms, 1 baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by Paul Rudolph at the age of 33, the Walker Guest House was his first independent commission following his split from architect Ralph Twitchell, and the project that launched his ascent as one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. The house’s most distinctive feature is its system of adjustable exterior wooden panels, raised and lowered by 77-pound, red-painted cannonball counterweights sourced from its original site on Sanibel Island, Florida. When closed, they function as shutters; when opened, they form shaded canopies—allowing the structure to continuously transform in response to light, climate, and use. Since its original construction, the house has been privately acquired and relocated to California. This is a singular opportunity to acquire one of the defining works of American modernism, intact and in private hands for the first time in a generation."

Read more about the Walker Guest House on Dwell.