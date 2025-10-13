SubscribeSign In
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation

The owner expanded his residence but propped it on 23-foot-tall concrete walls to give his pets more space to roam.
Project Details:

Location: Pak Chong Distinct, Thailand

Architect: IDIN Architects / @idinarchitects

Footprint: 3,230 square feet

Builder: WIMUTTI Construction Limited Partnership

Structural Engineer: CE Officers Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design: P_do Landscape Studio

Photographer: DOF Sky | Ground / @dofskyground

From the Architect: "This project is a renovation of a home, W House I. The owner wanted a new residence, but wanted to turn their first house into a guest house. The design challenge arose from the owner’s desire for a single-story residence where everyone in the family could see each other and engage in activities together throughout the day. At the same time, the owner greatly enjoyed the beautiful mountain view from the rooftop of the original house and wanted to maintain space for two pet cows, allowing them to walk and graze.

"The design solves these needs by elevating the single-story house to a height of 23 feet, matching the height of the original house’s rooftop. It’s as if the house has been lifted on stilts, creating a two-story effect, while leaving the ground level as a garden and open space for the cows. The upper floor of the house has a balcony around the house, allowing for a 360-degree view. The swimming pool is also elevated to this level. The house is designed with a two-layer surface: the inner layer is glass, and the outer layer is a slatted deck that can be opened or closed for privacy. The entire structure rests on two large concrete walls, which are long-span walls, and the floor is constructed with a waffle slab, solving technical challenges and adding interesting features to the home.

"The materials used throughout W House II are raw concrete, flowing from the exterior to the interior as wall surfaces. The mood of the house emphasize warm tones. The wood used is a natural tone, with maple wood selected for its distinctive grain pattern and its ability to complement concrete. In the central living area is a custom oversize sofa that allows for flexible seating arrangements to accommodate various activities, making this space the heart of the house where everyone can gather throughout the day."

Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 1 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 2 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 3 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 4 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 5 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 6 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 7 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 8 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 9 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 10 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 11 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 12 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 13 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 14 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 15 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 16 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 17 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 18 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 19 of 20 -
Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation - Photo 20 of 20 -
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Published

