Keeping the Cows Happy Was a Critical Part of This Thailand Renovation

From the Architect: "This project is a renovation of a home, W House I. The owner wanted a new residence, but wanted to turn their first house into a guest house. The design challenge arose from the owner’s desire for a single-story residence where everyone in the family could see each other and engage in activities together throughout the day. At the same time, the owner greatly enjoyed the beautiful mountain view from the rooftop of the original house and wanted to maintain space for two pet cows, allowing them to walk and graze.

"The design solves these needs by elevating the single-story house to a height of 23 feet, matching the height of the original house’s rooftop. It’s as if the house has been lifted on stilts, creating a two-story effect, while leaving the ground level as a garden and open space for the cows. The upper floor of the house has a balcony around the house, allowing for a 360-degree view. The swimming pool is also elevated to this level. The house is designed with a two-layer surface: the inner layer is glass, and the outer layer is a slatted deck that can be opened or closed for privacy. The entire structure rests on two large concrete walls, which are long-span walls, and the floor is constructed with a waffle slab, solving technical challenges and adding interesting features to the home.

"The materials used throughout W House II are raw concrete, flowing from the exterior to the interior as wall surfaces. The mood of the house emphasize warm tones. The wood used is a natural tone, with maple wood selected for its distinctive grain pattern and its ability to complement concrete. In the central living area is a custom oversize sofa that allows for flexible seating arrangements to accommodate various activities, making this space the heart of the house where everyone can gather throughout the day."